 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* North Plains new homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* North Plains
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Lennar's Kemmer Meadows Grand Opens This Saturday, June 24

 
 
Portland will celebrate their Model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 24.
Portland will celebrate their Model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 24.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* North Plains new homes

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* North Plains - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Products

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is hosting a Model Grand Opening in North Plains this Saturday, June 24, for Kemmer Meadows — their newest community to the area. Prospective homeshoppers and members of the public are invited to this free event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., and will be the first opportunity to tour the gorgeous model homes.

"We're very excited about this upcoming Grand Opening event," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "These new homes boast beautiful open layouts, gourmet-inspired kitchens, luxurious master suites and a variety of stylish and valuable Everything's Included® features."

With three distinctive floorplans for homebuyers to choose from, new homes at Kemmer Meadows are anticipated to start in the $400,000s. The Marquam plan at Kemmer Meadows is a two-story home that boasts 2,892 square feet of living space. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms every member of the family gets their own space. A downstairs bedroom is a perfect spot for overnight guests. An upstairs loft provides an additional living space. The three-bay garage provides plenty of storage space.

The Larwood plan spans 2,448 square feet of space that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A downstairs bedroom is perfect for overnight guests or to convert into a home office or den. An upstairs loft is a great secondary living space. The gourmet-inspired kitchen includes a built-in tech space. The Larwood also includes a three-bay garage.

The Willow plan will also be offered at Kemmer Meadows. This home provides 2,303 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. A super-sized upstairs bonus room provides versatility by easily functioning as a fourth bedroom. The downstairs includes a study and open-concept living area that includes the gourmet kitchen, nook and great room. This home also has a three-bay garage.

Every home at Kemmer Meadows is part of Lennar's Everything's Included® plan. Originally created as a way to simplify the new home buying process, it puts today's most popular upgrades and features into every new home as standard. So that new Lennar homeowners can enjoy their dream features without having to pay extra.

The Model Grand Opening will take place this Saturday, June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Kemmer Meadows Welcome Home Center, located at 10267 NW 307th Avenue. For more information visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/oregon/portland/north-pl....

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, North Plains new homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:North Plains - Oregon - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share