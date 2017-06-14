CIMdata Publishes PLM Trends Market Report

The second module of the 2017 PLM MAR Report Series now available.

-- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the release of the CIMdata PLM Industry Review and Trends Report, the second of five modules of the CIMdata 2017 Market Analysis Report Series. The MAR Series provides detailed information and in-depth analysis on the worldwide PLM market during 2016. It contains analyses of major trends and issues; revenues of leading PLM providers; and revenue analyses for geographical regions, industry sectors, and historical and projected data on market growth.The 2017 PLM Industry Review and Trends Report focuses on "digitalization,"a process affecting a wide range of industries. Over the last several years, the information technology world has dramatically changed due to several strong influences including social, mobile, big data/analytics, and the cloud (SMAC). Some would add the Internet of Things (IoT) to this list. The next big thing seems to be digitalization, which leverages solutions addressing the SMAC and IoT trends to help companies fundamentally transform their businesses. According to a recent survey, top-performing businesses are currently spending 34% of their IT budget on digital transformation, with 44% planned in 2018. Product companies are participating in this trend toward digitalization.In a way, the PLM Economy came to digitalization first. Digital tools were the beginnings of this economy, and today what Economy members do is essential for meeting broad-based digitalization objectives. Product companies want to mass customize their way to markets of one. They can't get there (and make money) without strong data-related configuration management practices and solutions. Companies are looking to Configure-Price-Quote solutions to speed the bid- or order-to-delivery process, but again these potential adopters need the ability to configure products digitally and understand their costs so they can accurately price them. Many companies are talking about offering Products as a Service, which means living by the promises in service level agreements (SLAs). Ensuring that a company will make money from SLAs requires that they design to accurate costs and competitive prices and assess these early and often in the design process using simulation and analysis coupled with physical testing. Finally, those smart, connected products don't design, program, and connect themselves. Companies will need to add skills in electronics, software development, analytics, and other areas to reap the benefits of IoT.This PLM Industry Review and Trends Report is the second of five modules of the CIMdata 2017 Market Analysis Report Series to be released. The MAR Series provides detailed information and in-depth analysis on the worldwide PLM market during calendar year 2016. It contains analyses of major trends and issues; revenues of leading PLM providers; and revenue analyses for geographical regions, industry sectors, and historical and projected data on market growth.The CIMdata PLM Market Analysis Report Series is packaged as five modules:1.The CIMdata 2017 Executive PLM Market Report provides an overview of CIMdata's complete global analysis. It includes key charts on PLM market investment statistics through 2016, forecasts of investments for 2017 through 2021, and a summary of PLM solution providers' performance in 2016.2.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Industry Review and Trends Report is mainly qualitative in nature and focuses on key issues facing the global PLM ecosystem of solution providers and end user organizations. It highlights changes that occurred in 2016, what effects those changes may have in the short and medium term, and what is on the horizon in the years to come.3.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Market and Solution Provider Analysis Report details measures of and forecasts for the overall PLM market and its key segments, including Tools, cPDm, and Digital Manufacturing. The Tools section has additional details on sub-segments, including MCAD, NC, S&A, EDA, and AEC. It also includes CIMdata's estimates of PLM solution provider revenues in these segments and sub-segments for 2017 through 2021.4.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Market Geographic Analysis Report provides an additional view of the 2016 market results, by major geography. CIMdata's 2017 estimates and market forecasts for PLM and the major PLM market segments are provided for the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the report includes estimates and forecasts for the cPDm segment within specific European and Asia-Pacific countries and regions.5.The CIMdata 2017 PLM Market Industry Analysis Report provides an industry segmentation view of the 2016 market results. CIMdata's 2017 estimates and market forecasts for PLM and cPDm are provided for eight different industry sectors: aerospace and defense; automotive and other transportation;electronics/telecommunications;fabrication and assembly; process-packaged goods; process—petrochemical;utilities; and construction, infrastructure and shipbuilding.The CIMdata PLM Market Analysis Report Series is available as a five-module set or each module can be purchased separately. It is also available as part of the CIMdata PLM Community Gold Membership. Further details and pricing information about the report and Community Memberships are available at www.cimdata.com.About CIMdataCIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, or contact CIMdata at 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA, Tel: +1 734.668.9922 or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands, Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.