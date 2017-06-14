Arlington Regent to Air Documentary On Broken Political Information System

 
BOSTON - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Democracy Through the Looking Glass, a documentary movie that examines media and politics in the post-truth era, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 at the Regent Theatre, 7 Medford Street in Arlington, MA. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://regent.primetix.com/Tickets/?perfid=2809.

"The movie is about our broken political information system, where the media focuses on the shiny object of the day, which is amplified and distorted by hyper-partisan social media," said director Kevin Bowe, a resident of West Newbury, MA.

Bowe embedded himself with the media for nine months covering the New Hampshire Presidential Primary, observing media behavior and story choices on the campaign trail.

"There was a huge disconnect between how the media viewed covering the election, compared with voters' experience. It was a gulf. One thing that unites Americans of all political stripes is their dissatisfaction with the media, yet that subject does not get close scrutiny because the media does not cover the media. I did," Bowe explained.

Bowe supplemented his field recordings with expert analysis from veteran CBS Journalist Bob Schieffer, Boston Globe Editor Brian McGrory, and Charles Sennott, Founder and Executive Director of The Ground Truth Project, as well as academics from Boston's top universities.

"It is eye-opening to observe what the media decides is news, based on how they cover the candidates and events. There is a media bias, but not the kind most people think exists," Bowe said.

The documentary looks at the shortcomings of traditional media practices, which often do not reflect the interests and concerns of voters, before diving into the challenges that newspapers and other traditional media outlets face due to technology.

"It isn't just the technology threatening traditional media like newspapers. Technology is also changing the way we, the consumer, receive and react to news. This impacts how media companies market news in the 'anywhere, anytime, anybody' media age," he said.

Equally significant is that technology encourages new, fragmented sources of information.  People are flocking to sites like "InfoWars" on the right and "YoungTurks" on the left, without making the distinction between what is propaganda and what is verifiable truth.

According to Bowe, the movie reveals the natural, but destructive, changes that technology is having on our media, politics and society and what that means for our Democracy.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be a post-film discussion. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For more information, please visit http://www.democracythroughthelookingglass.com. For tickets, please visit http://regenttheatre.com.

