Boss Lady Records Unveils Three New Artists
"Myia is doing something different from many young musicians, she has a unique voice that appeals to today's RnB trend and she definitely has what it takes to sustain it. Shabazzon the other hand is a skillful artist who pays attention to details in his songs while The Sack Chasers have the qualities and potentials that we seek for in artists as a record label" says Cindy Prater, the founder of Boss Lady Records and also a Hip Hop Artists/Online Radio Personality.
With the signing of the three new artists, Boss Lady Records has continued with its aim of creating opportunities for talented individuals. Shabazz began writing lyrics at the age of 12; his love for music grew as his passion to be an overall entertainer consumed his daily activities. "I write poetry, but I don't know if I can rap. I just did one day and kept rapping. I didn't know what I was doing, but people liked it, so I ended up producing my own music," Shabazz said. His new single under the "Bosslady Record Label" title 66X6 will be released in July 2017 along with other endless projects~
Myia is an RnB singer that is currently collaborating on projects with other artists such as The Sack Chasers. Myiawill be dropping her first single in July 2017 under Boss Lady Records. Myia voice while singing is like that of a songbird; however she also raps like the rap goddess.
The Sack Chasers rap group is unveiling the beginning of a new gangster hip-hop era with their arrogant presence and driven beats to their exaggerated lyrics. This trio is very good at what they do and they will WOW you with their performance and rap. The rap group will be releasing their first single "True Colors" in July 2017.
"With the success, we have achieved through our record label, we see the need at this period to put out more talents; we are dynamic and can absorb artists of different genres who make good music. We feel the right to do that because we believe our newly signed artists will bring a lot of accolades to the label and give the world more good music" Cindy Prater concluded.
About Boss Lady Records
Boss Lady Records is a private label founded by Hip Hop Artists/Online Radio Personality Cindy Prater. It serves as an Independent Label that will focus on the artist as their content is being delivered to the world. BLR vision is to create and promote the groundbreaking artist to be connected throughout the music industry.
For more information, please contact:
Boss lady records
Address: 1412 FM 1960 suite 385 Houston Texas 77090
Email:Bossladyrecords@
Website: Www.mybossladyrecord.com
