Church of Scientology's Family-Friendly Block Party Provides "Something To Do" This Summer

The Church of Scientology in Clearwater is hosting their next Community Block Party with face painting, bouncy houses, train rides, carnival games and free food on Saturday, July 15th.

-- On July 15, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is sponsoring their next family friendly bi-monthly Community Downtown Block Party in Clearwater. The party includes food and activities such as face painting, bouncy houses, train rides and more. The event will be on Downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street, from Fort Harrison Ave. to Garden Ave. There is no cost to attend."Families are always looking for something to take their kids to in the summer," said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. "These block parties provide family-friendly entertainment, food and games to give families something to do."The Church of Scientology has hosted 3 block parties over the last year, bringing over 8,000 Clearwater residents downtown to join in on the fun. There are plenty of activities for guests of all ages including carnival games; the newest addition.The Block Party also features over a dozen non-profits and charities, giving these groups the opportunity to show what they do for the community. For one non-profit specifically, Teaching Another Generation In Need (TAGIN), it will be their first time participating."We are very excited to participate in the Downtown Block Party," said Pastor Mary Rieves, CEO of TAGIN. "This is a great opportunity for us to get the word out and to be able to help more youth in our program. We're looking forward to having a great time!"In addition to the festivities, Block Party goers will have the opportunity to find out all about the social programs supported by Scientologists around the world. Along Fort Harrison Avenue lie the Scientology Information Center and six centers devoted to their respective non-profit humanitarian organizations:United for Human Rights of Florida; The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay; Foundation for a Drug-Free World; Criminon Florida; Scientology Volunteer Ministers; and the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Florida.The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.