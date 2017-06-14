CalAtlantic Homes Makes Major Donation to HomeAid America

Top Five National Homebuilder Backs Building Industry Charity Helping the Homeless

-- HomeAid America, a building industry charity and one of the nation's largest builders of housing for the homeless, announced today that CalAtlantic Homes has made a $50,000 donation in support of the organization via HomeAid's Corporate Partner program. Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for CalAtlantic Group Inc., Scott Stowell, is currently serving as the Chairman of HomeAid's Board of Directors for 2017-2018."We are so grateful for CalAtlantic's generous donation, and more importantly, their active participation with HomeAid across the country," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "The company and its employees have been extremely supportive and involved as HomeAid seeks to make a major impact in addressing the nation's homelessness crisis. Statistics show that over 80% of the families and individuals experiencing homelessness are only situationally so and can be moved back to self-sufficiency with the right help at the right time. That is what HomeAid is committed to doing.""We appreciate the opportunity to serve those in need of shelter through our ongoing support of HomeAid America," said Scott Stowell, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for CalAtlantic Group, Inc. and Chairman of HomeAid America's Board of Directors. "Over the years, the CalAtlantic team has embraced HomeAid's important mission through monetary donations as well as important volunteer work across the markets we serve.""In the five months since Scott Stowell has assumed the Chairmanship of HomeAid America's Board, his leadership has been invaluable and incredibly impactful." Simons noted, "We have added several new financial supporters and been able to raise our visibility and that of our cause nationally. Most importantly, we currently have 70 new projects in the pipeline among our 17 chapters which will add over 1,360 new beds for the homeless. With Scott at our helm and CalAtlantic increasing its support, it will allow us to reach new levels in the coming year and beyond."CalAtlantic has completed 16 HomeAid projects over the years, adding 78,000 square feet of housing and other facilities, and creating 540 new beds for the homeless.HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals, founded in Southern California in 1989. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed 475 multi-unit housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50 percent—over $100 million—has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid has added over 9,000 beds in facilities helping the homeless through HomeAid's network of 17 active chapters in 12 states across the country. These beds have been used by over 275,000 previously homeless people over HomeAid's history. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org.CalAtlantic Group, Inc., one of the nation's largest and most respected homebuilders, offers well-crafted homes in thoughtfully designed communities that meet the desires of customers across the homebuilding spectrum, from entry level to luxury, in 41 Metropolitan Statistical Areas spanning 17 states. With a trusted reputation for quality craftsmanship, an outstanding customer experience and exceptional architectural design earned over its 50-year history, CalAtlantic Group, Inc. utilizes its over five decades of land acquisition, development and homebuilding expertise to acquire and build desirable communities in locations that meet the high expectations of the company's homebuyers. We invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.calatlantichomes.com.