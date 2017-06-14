Chilly Chillz announces the release of "Tony Montana" single

Underground Las Vegas area rapper returns with hardcore street anthem

Chilly Chillz - "Tony Montana"

-- Independent and underground rap artist Chilly Chillz is becoming a popular fixture within the Las Vegas hip hop community. Showcasing his diversity through a series of singles that touch on social, cultural and political issues, the emerging rapper has found his calling through music.Though his new single, "Tony Montana" - produced by King Vay- is more of a heavy street anthem, Chilly Chillz is mostly recognized for his ability to bring people together. The Las Vegas rapper has been a source of inspiration for aspiring artists within the city for years, connecting with them with his music."Tony Montana" is available on iTunes and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/1LjaW8InhuBIHVROyH2sKQ). You can also stream the song on his official Soundcloud at www.soundcloud.com/chilly-chillzChilly Chillz describes his sound as one that exemplifies his passion; he speaks on personal experiences as well as issues plaguing most communities. Chilly Chillz states, "My music is a piece of me - my passion. I could never give my fans anything other than my best; I speak on political issues both in the African American community and throughout the world. I also expose my pain, struggle and experiences in every song."Unlike many aspiring rappers, Chilly Chillz understands the importance of speaking to those from the same struggle, and the power of music that comes from within the Hip Hop community. Chilly Chillz sites his musical and creative influences as Tupac, Notorious BIG, OutKast and Young Jeezy.Chilly Chillz is an independent artist, rapper and entrepreneur from Las Vegas. He began making music at the age of 18 as a way to deal with struggles in his life. Today, he uses his music to address struggles within the African American community and tells a story of a poor kid trying to make it in this world, using his own emotional experiences as inspiration. A prolific lyricist, Chilly has performed on several tours including Yo Gotti's I AM Tour in 2013 and Road to Riches Tour in 2012, and on Meek Mill's Dreams Come True Tour in 2012. He's also shared the stage with hip hop heavyweights such as Fabolous, Dom Kennedy, and Pusha T and YG.Connect with Chilly Chillz on Twitter: