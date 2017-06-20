Joining our speaker roster...MICHELE PILLAR and The Clothesline Conference

From three-time grammy award nominee, speaker and author of the acclaimed book, "Untangled", Michele Pillar presents The Clothesline Conference.

-- From three-time GRAMMY Award Nominee, speaker and author of the acclaimed book,MICHELE PILLAR presents The Clothesline Conference.Humor, storytelling and music all play an integral part, but don't show up expecting to find a speaker behind a podium. Instead, the stage comes to life as a visual representation of Michele's message, piquing interest and stirring imaginations before she even begins. This unique interactive set is a concept she created in 2011, crafting all-day events that encourage attendees to dig deeper and allow God into the intimate places that they've kept cordoned off for so long. Through Michele's willingness to be vulnerable and lead the way...often with laughter...people leave feeling freer and more deeply in love with the Lord than ever before."Truly growing in God is not an easy process when it comes right down to it," Michele says, "so I want to always make sure I have made a way for the Holy Spirit to sneak up on people and do what He longs to do."It's just another way she's continuing to redeem her past and inspire others on their own journey. Michele is thoughtful in what and how she shares, but she's not careful or cautious. It's that willingness to be honest that pays eternal dividends. Whether through her book, her music or interacting directly at a live event, the goal is always to create openings for the Holy Spirit to come in.​