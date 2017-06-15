News By Tag
Maura Egan, RN, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Journey Towards Gratitude," Maura shares how a mission to a Romanian orphanage gave her the missing piece of herself she had been searching for in her life and how she came home a changed woman.
Maura says, "It takes only a compassionate heart and a willingness to listen to affect a change in the world. Volunteering for this mission launched me on a new career path in disaster relief nursing for the next 25 years. This aspect of my nursing livelihood has enabled me to enter a cross-cultural realm where I continue to collaborate with and be inspired by strong male and female nurses. My day-to-day nursing path has been enriched beyond measure as a result of my overseas experiences and adventures."
With three generations of nurses running in her veins, Maura has relished 46 years in in operating room nurse and a team member on disaster relief missions, combining her wanderlust with service to humanity. She has worked and traveled in different countries in Central America, South America, Eastern Europe and right here in the United States after Hurricane Katrina. When home in Eugene Oregon, she loves tending her garden, maintaining her home, spending time outdoors in nature, and romping around the state with her children and grandchildren. She practices Vipassana Insight Meditation to help her observe life in an expansive and positive light. Believing in the power of self-healing, Maura incorporates Therapeutic Touch on her patients. She also loves using aromatherapy on her family, friends, herself, even occasionally, her two feline housemates, Pudding and Duke.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS and Maura, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
