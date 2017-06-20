 
June 2017





Get Exclusive Line of Women's Footwear from Truffle Collection

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Truffle Collection has made a name for itself in the shoe market with an experience of more than 10 years. With more than 2 million pairs sold each year we stand as one of the largest sellers of high quality fashion shoes in the UK. Truffle Collection prides itself as producers of the most up to date and sophisticated footwear fashion on the high street. Our shoes draw influences from the fashion capitals such as Milan, New York and London, representing the latest catwalk and high street trends. We have started our global journey with India and are one of the online market places for high fashion footwear.

Give a girl the right shoe and she can conquer the world, we at Truffle Collection make sure that you get the perfect pair of shoe you deserve, to slay them all. Our collection includes Heels, wedges, flats, sliders and much more. We have the best collection for Heels, ranging from stilettos to block heels and the oh so cool Perspex heels. Wedges are the life of summer and we not only cater to your basic wedges needs but we also have some jute options for you and the wide range of the super famous Espadrille. We have the best options for you when it comes to flats and sliders for you, with the sun beaming high they are the need of the hour and a must have. Although it is not boots season but if you can rock it then flaunt it with our drool worthy range of ankle, knee high and tall boots. We are pretty sure lace ups always remind you of the Greek goddesses and their amazing gladiator sandals, so, wait no more and revive you inner Greek goddess with our beautiful range of lace up flats and sandals. So, get those phones out and soothe yourself with some shoe therapy.

Summer Slider Sass 20% Off

Summer is all about flowy dresses, cotton pants and pleasant evenings, to make the summer experience more enjoyable you need the perfect pair of footwear and we have definitely got you covered on that front with our wide range of summer flats and the amazing discounts.  Get your summer game on with our funky, sassy and chic flats, sliders, flip flops and belly flats. Use code TC20 to get a 20% off on all the summer flats and you will get an additional 10% off if you are shopping with us for the first time. Go on girls get yourself some slider sass and don't let those summertime blues kick in yet, get yourself a pair now.

P.S. – Long weekend is just around the corner, so keep checking the website for more offers form Truffle Collection. http://www.trufflecollection.co.in/ or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/truffleIndiacollection/
Source:Truffle Collection
