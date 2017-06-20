News By Tag
Get Exclusive Line of Women's Footwear from Truffle Collection
Give a girl the right shoe and she can conquer the world, we at Truffle Collection make sure that you get the perfect pair of shoe you deserve, to slay them all. Our collection includes Heels, wedges, flats, sliders and much more. We have the best collection for Heels, ranging from stilettos to block heels and the oh so cool Perspex heels. Wedges are the life of summer and we not only cater to your basic wedges needs but we also have some jute options for you and the wide range of the super famous Espadrille. We have the best options for you when it comes to flats and sliders for you, with the sun beaming high they are the need of the hour and a must have. Although it is not boots season but if you can rock it then flaunt it with our drool worthy range of ankle, knee high and tall boots. We are pretty sure lace ups always remind you of the Greek goddesses and their amazing gladiator sandals, so, wait no more and revive you inner Greek goddess with our beautiful range of lace up flats and sandals. So, get those phones out and soothe yourself with some shoe therapy.
Summer Slider Sass 20% Off
Summer is all about flowy dresses, cotton pants and pleasant evenings, to make the summer experience more enjoyable you need the perfect pair of footwear and we have definitely got you covered on that front with our wide range of summer flats and the amazing discounts. Get your summer game on with our funky, sassy and chic flats, sliders, flip flops and belly flats. Use code TC20 to get a 20% off on all the summer flats and you will get an additional 10% off if you are shopping with us for the first time. Go on girls get yourself some slider sass and don't let those summertime blues kick in yet, get yourself a pair now.
P.S. – Long weekend is just around the corner, so keep checking the website for more offers form Truffle Collection. http://www.trufflecollection.co.in/
