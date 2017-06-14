Attn: Business Editor: How is the current HEAT WAVE affecting Businesses in your area?

Some of the things that businesses can do to react to severe weather is to anticipate those changes and make some changes in their advertising copy and media buys to help them react to those changes much more quickly and much more effectively.

-- HOW IS THE CURRENT HEAT WAVE AFFECTING BUSINESSES IN YOUR AREA?AND, WHAT CAN YOU DO ABOUT IT WHEN SEVERE WEATHER AFFECTS YOUR BUSINESS?SOME OF THE THINGS THAT BUSINESSES CAN DO QUICKLY IS TO CHANGE SOME OF THEIR ADVERTISING COPY AND MEDIA BUYS TO ADJUST TO THESE KINDS OF CHANGES MUCH MORE EFFECTIVELYHow has the current heat wave affected businesses in your area? How did retail sales fare in the area in which you live, and how are retailers and other businesses planning to adjust for this kind of disruption if it happens again this year?"One of the unique things that media companies can do to find this out quickly would be to survey their own audience," says Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California."And, some of the things that businesses can do to adjust to these kinds of disruptions much more effectively is to adjust their advertising copy and media to anticipate some of these changes and adapt to these changes much more quickly," says Barrows."For example: A retailer could do some copy that explains that their business was off because of the heat and to get back some of that business that they lost during the heat wave, they will be having a special sale on various items."Companies can change their copy very quickly in newspaper ads and radio ads, and they can also anticipate these kinds of changes in television ads that they could actually prepare in advance in anticipation of these kinds of disruptions as they might happen throughout the seasons," says Barrows.Media companies could also do online surveys that ask local businesses to tell you whether their recent sales were up or down from the same time last year and by how much, and if they want, businesses could also answer these kinds of surveys anonymously,"says Barrows."Plus, once businesses fill out an online form, you could also call them to verify those answers and you could get some very interesting information about which items were up, which items were down, and how they coped with all the severe weather from a business point of view.""On a similar note, how were your own company's advertising sales affected by all this hot weather?Are local retailers increasing their advertising because they know they have to try to get more people to come into their store, or are they cutting back on their advertising because sales were down due to the hot weather?" asks Barrows.And, how does your sales department plan to cope with severe weather if it happens again this year?"Plus, how did the weather affect your own personal spending? Did you go out to eat as much? Did you go to a few less movies? Did you buy a few less lattes or did you buy a lot more cold drinks?""Media companies already spend a lot of time addressing the weather. This kind of change in the weather also gives media companies the opportunity to get more in touch with local businesses and it could also result in a lot more advertising revenue for media companies in the future," says Barrows.For more information, call Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com