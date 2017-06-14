News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Composer, producer and guitarist Spencer Rabin announces "Apollo II" album
Young musician delivers a vibrant musical experience of hip hop, r&b and pop
The follow up to his 2016 album titled "Apollo" - a rock infused project birthed by his then creative journey, Rabin's new effort highlights his effortless emergence into a new set of genres, solidifying his all-around ability to create and produce with different sounds. "Apollo II" is now available on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/
"I wanted to do something different - I wanted to get out of my comfort zone," says Rabin. "I felt that doing so would help me grow creatively and musically."
Arranged and composed by Rabin, "Apollo II" features a superb collective of popular artists and vocalists including Hi-Rez, Emilio Rojas, Jj Evans, Rexx Life Raj, City Fidelia & Merty Shango, Joey Diggs, Jr., Thomas Daniel and Quincey White. Influenced by musicians such as Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde and Jimi Hendrix, Rabin's musical talents shine throughout the album from start to finish. Evol Alexander, former emcee of the 90's group "The B.U.M.S." and vocalist on the album's flagship song "Work!" inspired Rabin to step out of his comfort zone.
Playing his first major gig at the House of Blues in Chicago at the age of eight, the young musician found his calling. At age twelve he wrote, recorded, and released his debut single, "Hazy." Despite his young age, he was able to achieve these impressive accolades through his impeccable work ethic and his unstoppable desire to do what he loved; make music.
About Spencer Rabin
Spencer Rabin is a composer/producer/
Official Website: www.spencerrabinmusic.com
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse