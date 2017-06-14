 
Composer, producer and guitarist Spencer Rabin announces "Apollo II" album

Young musician delivers a vibrant musical experience of hip hop, r&b and pop
 
 
Spencer Rabin - "Apollo II"
Spencer Rabin - "Apollo II"
 
LOS ANGELES - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago native Spencer Rabin has announced the debut of his new album "Apollo II." The 9-track album is the emerging musician's sophomore release and consists of multiple genres including hip hop, r&b and pop. An harmonious and lyrical assortment of music.

The follow up to his 2016 album titled "Apollo" - a rock infused project birthed by his then creative journey, Rabin's new effort highlights his effortless emergence into a new set of genres, solidifying his all-around ability to create and produce with different sounds. "Apollo II" is now available on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/45uNEYisKGzuWe311yplJp).

"I wanted to do something different - I wanted to get out of my comfort zone," says Rabin. "I felt that doing so would help me grow creatively and musically."

Arranged and composed by Rabin, "Apollo II" features a superb collective of popular artists and vocalists including Hi-Rez, Emilio Rojas, Jj Evans, Rexx Life Raj, City Fidelia & Merty Shango, Joey Diggs, Jr., Thomas Daniel and Quincey White. Influenced by musicians such as Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde and Jimi Hendrix, Rabin's musical talents shine throughout the album from start to finish. Evol Alexander, former emcee of the 90's group "The B.U.M.S." and vocalist on the album's flagship song "Work!" inspired Rabin to step out of his comfort zone.

Playing his first major gig at the House of Blues in Chicago at the age of eight, the young musician found his calling. At age twelve he wrote, recorded, and released his debut single, "Hazy." Despite his young age, he was able to achieve these impressive accolades through his impeccable work ethic and his unstoppable desire to do what he loved; make music.

About Spencer Rabin

Spencer Rabin is a composer/producer/guitarist from Chicago Illinois. A lifelong student of music, Spencer started playing the guitar at the age of four. At age eight, Spencer played his first major gig at the House of Blues in Chicago. His first single, "Hazy" was released when he was twelve. In 2016, at the age of seventeen, Spencer released his album, "Apollo" featuring his unique, lightning fast, melodic, Rock/Blues sound. His current album, "Apollo II" highlights Spencer's musical versatility as he veers into pop and hip hop.

Official Website: www.spencerrabinmusic.com

