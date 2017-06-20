New Webinar Series Covers Essential Topics for Executives

This series of webinars strike a cord and attract business and government professionals. New tech is creating an era of change greater than the Internet Era of the mid-to-late 90s.

Your View Into the Future of Business & Technology

Contact

KCInsights

***@kcinsights.com KCInsights

End

-- A new series of webinars were launched earlier this year that focuses on emerging technologies and are striking a cord with professionals. These webinars are design to acquaint professionals in business, government and industry with a dozen emerging technologies that are highly disruptive and create new opportunities and issues. It is essential for professionals in business, government and industry to come-up-to-speed on these areas of emerging technologies. We have already had over 8,000 attendees.The accelerating rate of change brought about by the introduction of new and innovative technologies will likely have social and cultural implications as well as economic. Current projections suggested in total these twelve emerging technologies will generate tens of trillions of dollars of revenue (opportunity)in the next few years! The impact will be vast and include affecting business, politics, the economy, and national security. Even the World Economic Forum has published a piece that discusses how technology pioneers are shaping the future.With all that is at stake, leaders in business, government and industry must develop an insightful view of the technological future and how that will impact their organization. Leaders must prepare for the accelerating pace of technological change. After all, one or more of these emerging technologies could disrupt their industry! Business models may be in jeopardy due to the coming changes. Get prepared for the continuously connected world that is right around the corner. Turn disruption into a strategic opportunity!www.KCInsights.com