News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Webinar Series Covers Essential Topics for Executives
This series of webinars strike a cord and attract business and government professionals. New tech is creating an era of change greater than the Internet Era of the mid-to-late 90s.
The accelerating rate of change brought about by the introduction of new and innovative technologies will likely have social and cultural implications as well as economic. Current projections suggested in total these twelve emerging technologies will generate tens of trillions of dollars of revenue (opportunity)
With all that is at stake, leaders in business, government and industry must develop an insightful view of the technological future and how that will impact their organization. Leaders must prepare for the accelerating pace of technological change. After all, one or more of these emerging technologies could disrupt their industry! Business models may be in jeopardy due to the coming changes. Get prepared for the continuously connected world that is right around the corner. Turn disruption into a strategic opportunity!
www.KCInsights.com
Contact
KCInsights
***@kcinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 20, 2017