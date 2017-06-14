News By Tag
Perfect Properties for a Group Getaway
Some of the best properties in Wales that can accommodate larger groups or families for a holiday they'll never forget!
The Beach House, Tenby
The Beach House in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, is in a fabulous location right on the water's edge of a small and secluded sandy bay. The Beach House is a truly exclusive retreat, nestling in its own valley in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and you will be able to enjoy unparalleled sea views. The house even has direct access to the beach from the garden, meaning you don't have the hassle or organising transport for everyone to get to the beach!
St Catherine's House, Tenby
St Catherine's House in Tenby is a fine residence which allows you to enjoy breath-taking views of Castle Beach, Catherine's Island, the Gower Coast and beyond. The property was built in 1843, and will transport you back to the style and elegance of a bygone era. Each and every window offers unrivalled views, giving you one of the best seats in the house to appreciate all that the South Pembrokeshire Coast has to offer. If the weather is nice, you can dine alfresco, with the picturesque background setting of Castle Beach, making it the perfect spot for families and friends to celebrate milestone birthdays!
Devil's Bridge, Aberystwyth
This stylish modern barn conversion has 10 spacious rooms and can sleep 20-28 people comfortably, with an additional occupancy of 10 more if required; perfect for big families and large groups of friends! Located amongst 13 acres of private land, the Devils Retreat is a peaceful setting and features a games room, a cinema/music room, a large outdoor hot tub and a full-size football pitch. The accommodation is on two floors, and benefits from open plan living, with a flexible layout, double height ceilings and oak beams. Dogs are welcome, making it the perfect retreat for the whole family, pup included!
Oswald House, Little Haven
Oswald House is a newly renovated abode that sleeps up to 10, providing exceptional levels of comfort to make the perfect home away from home. Located in the desirable seaside village of Little Haven, the property is just 350 yards from the beach and is the perfect getaway with the wow factor for any time of the year. The relaxed coastal home is set across 3 warm and welcoming floors, including a fully-equipped, spacious kitchen that is perfect for whipping up a holiday feast. A fantastic hideaway for larger families or groups, making for the ideal base to explore all that beautiful Pembrokeshire has to offer.
Epynt View, Llanwrtyd Wells
This beautiful holiday cottage in Llanwrtyd Wells is set in an idyllic location, with spectacular views of the Epynt Mountains nearby. Perfect for groups and families with a sense of adventure, Epynt View makes the ideal base for discovering and exploring the wealth of walks and hill trails direct from your door. Other activities nearby include mountain biking, bird-watching or just relaxing, appreciating the tranquil scenery of the Irfon Valley. A spacious abode with 5 luxurious rooms, Epynt View is perfect for a chilled-out holiday for all!
