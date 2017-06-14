News By Tag
Oglethorpe Driving Club Hosts Coffee and Cars at Bethesda Academy
On display will be the finest examples of classic, vintage and exotic cars from Savannah and surrounding areas. Donations will be accepted at the event, with all proceeds benefiting Bethesda Academy. Last year's event raised almost $4,000 to provide scholarship funds for Bethesda students.
Typically held on the first Saturday of each month at Habersham Shopping Center, "Coffee and Cars" is relocating this month to be closer to the organization it is supporting.
"We are gearheads dedicated to our cars, but we are also dedicated to giving back to the community," said Michael Shortt of the ODC. "One of our members was adopted from Bethesda, so it is a special place to all of us."
The ODC was formed in Savannah in 2006 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first United States Grand Prix, which was held in Savannah on November 26, 1908. It's a 50 member fraternity of sports car owners and enthusiasts dedicated to the use and enjoyment of sports cars and auto racing, ODC meetings typically host over 150 cars.
In addition to monthly "Coffee and Cars" meetings, the organization honors its predecessor, the Savannah Automobile Club of 1904, by sponsoring racing competitions, rallies, advanced driving courses, Concours d'Elegance and other social events. The ODC also works actively to advance the sport of motor racing in Savannah and to preserve Savannah's illustrious auto racing heritage.
For more information about "Coffee and Cars," visit https://www.facebook.com/
ABOUT BETHESDA ACADEMY:
Founded in 1740, Bethesda Academy is the oldest child-care institution in the United States. Now it is a private boarding and day school for young men in grades six through twelve and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The 650-acre campus features a variety of athletic teams, a wildlife management and organic farming program and STEM curriculum. Through its "Lead The Way" initiative, students have access to exclusive integrated learning and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
Contact
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR/ Cecilia Russo Marketing
***@carriagetradepr.com
