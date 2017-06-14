GSF Mortgage Relaunches TPO Division

Contact

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. continues to expand GSF Funding, the TPO/Correspondent lending division and welcomes David Kirchen as the new director of TPO/ Correspondent Lending. He will be responsible for establishing partnerships with banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers and brokers. Third Party Origination (TPO) allows GSF's partners to offer their customers additional mortgage programs and GSF will underwrite and retain servicing on the loan; however, should a customer have additional mortgage needs, GSF will direct them back to the original company. GSF Mortgage is a direct seller/servicer to all agencies and will underwrite to the AUS findings to facilitate Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA and USDA loans.A Wisconsin native, Kirchen is a veteran in the mortgage industry with almost thirty years of experience. Kirchen had previously been an area sales manager, where his branch was number one in terms of loans closed per month. He chose to come to GSF because he knew of the company's stellar reputation in the industry and he was excited to get on board with a company that has such a solid foundation to build off of as he grows and expands the brand nationally. Kirchen's business philosophy is customer service based. He believes in open communication with the customer, quick return times, and being efficient and accountable in all transactions. He says, "Providing an exceptional customer experience is a daily goal."Also joining the TPO division is Lesa Meulemans. She is also a Wisconsin native as well as a graduate of Alverno College. Meulemans has been in the mortgage business for 35 years, with experience in virtually every aspect of the field including banking, brokering, and wholesale/correspondent lending. She prides herself on her overall knowledge of the industry as well as her ability to provide exceptional customer service. "Communication, quick responses and right answers" is her formula for success. Meulemans is excited about joining the TPO division because she sees it as a chance to build this division with GSF from the ground up, and is looking forward to growing with the company.Tim Lowey is coming aboard as well. Lowry is a native of Louisville, Kentucky and a graduate of McKendry University. He has been in the mortgage business since 2000, with experience as a loan officer, underwriter, and an account executive, before assuming his new role as GSF's wholesale account executive. He describes his customer service philosophy as "above and beyond". He is aware of GSF's reputation for excellent customer service, and he is excited to bring that to his community. Lowry's business mantra is, "Take care of the customer, and you will take care of yourself.""I am very pleased to welcome David and his team to GSF Mortgage. David's leadership ability and experience is a welcome asset to our company. He has had an instant impact on our TPO offering and we are excited to see his team develop," says President Chad Jampedro.For more information about how to become a GSF Funding partner, please visit gsffunding.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.