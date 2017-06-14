 
Angleboard® Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List

 
 
GLENVIEW, Ill. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Angleboard to the Top Green Providers list for 2017.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

Angleboard manufactures packaging products that are both recyclable and made from recycled materials, developing environmentally sustainable solutions for the markets we serve.

Angleboard products protect goods in transit through the distribution chain from the manufacturer to the customer. Application driven, edge protection, unitization, stabilization, and shipping platform solutions focus on reducing the amount of secondary packaging destined for the landfill.

Cornerboard™, a co-mingled blend of paper and plastic uses recycled paper and unwanted plastic to produce waterproof corner posts and edge protection. Plastic Packaging separator/tier sheets and slip sheets are part of their National Recapture and Recycling program. Angleboard, one of the largest recyclers in the country actively promotes a sustainable packaging environment by keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of paper and plastic from being dumped into landfills each year.

"The future viability of the world's food supply chain is dependent upon our ability to integrate sustainability from farm to fork," says Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director. "Transportation and logistics comprise a significant part of that supply chain, and we commend those companies in our industry that embrace their role as environmental stewards, while raising the sustainability bar for their peers

Angleboard engineers packaging solutions for all types of applications and environments in the food and beverage industry. For more information about Angleboard, visitwww.angleboard.com or contact directly at email: nroach@angleboard.com, phone: 1-800-252-4777.

Angleboard is a division of the Signode Industrial Group, a leading manufacturer of damage prevention products.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content on the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

Contact
Nancy Roach
***@angleboard.com
Source:Angleboard
Email:***@angleboard.com Email Verified
