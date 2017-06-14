News By Tag
Angleboard® Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List
Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry.
Angleboard manufactures packaging products that are both recyclable and made from recycled materials, developing environmentally sustainable solutions for the markets we serve.
Angleboard products protect goods in transit through the distribution chain from the manufacturer to the customer. Application driven, edge protection, unitization, stabilization, and shipping platform solutions focus on reducing the amount of secondary packaging destined for the landfill.
Cornerboard™
"The future viability of the world's food supply chain is dependent upon our ability to integrate sustainability from farm to fork," says Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director. "Transportation and logistics comprise a significant part of that supply chain, and we commend those companies in our industry that embrace their role as environmental stewards, while raising the sustainability bar for their peers
Angleboard engineers packaging solutions for all types of applications and environments in the food and beverage industry. For more information about Angleboard, visitwww.angleboard.com or contact directly at email: nroach@angleboard.com, phone: 1-800-252-4777.
Angleboard is a division of the Signode Industrial Group, a leading manufacturer of damage prevention products.
About Food Logistics
Contact
Nancy Roach
***@angleboard.com
