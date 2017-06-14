 
News By Tag
* Music
* Porter Carrol
* Nyc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Huntington
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Bringing A Hip New Feel to Cabaret - Porter Carroll Jr. Comes to NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below July 8th

 
 
PC
PC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Music
* Porter Carrol
* Nyc

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Huntington - New York - US

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Called "A Bold and Daring Nightclub Act for the Modern World" (Huffington Post), Atlantic Starr Founder and Rhythm & Blues Hit Machine Brings "The Evolution of Cabaret" to Feinstein's Debut

June, 2017 (New York, NY) – On Saturday, July 8th at 7:00PM singer, songwriter, drummer, and percussionist Porter Carroll, Jr.--who is currently performing world wide in his brand new roll with the number one selling duo in music historyHall & Oates--will be bringing "The Evolution of Cabaret" together with (Wali Muhammad (Musical Director), David Livolsi, Danny Obadia and Erik Perez) to Feinstein's/54 Below (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1420980&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2Fporter-carroll-jr%2F) at 254 W 54TH ST. CELLAR, NYC! This extraordinary night will feature a collection of incredible music, running the gamut from R&B and improvisational Jazz to Soul, Funk, Blues, Rock n' Roll and MORE- putting a new and exciting spin on popular classics never before seen on the Jazz and Cabaret circuit.

As drummer and one of four singers with hit R&B group Atlantic Starr, Porter Carroll Jr. helped make the hits that made the group and its amazing vocals, tight production and energetic stage performances famous worldwide. Porter performed with his childhood friends and family until the mid eighties, contributing to such popular tunes as "Circles", "When Love Calls", "Send for Me", "Am I Dreaming", "Let's Get Closer", "Touch a Four Leaf Clover" and more. Most recently the band was honored with a street re -naming ceremony in his hometown town of Greenburgh, NY with christening of the brand new "Atlantic Starr Way".

From Top Left: "Atlantic Starr Way"; Porter Carroll Jr. With Members of Atlantic Starr; With Darius Rucker and Daryl Hall; With John Oates

Porter branched out on his own in the mid-1980s  as a singer/songwriter. He produced a critically acclaimed album, Porter Carroll II, for Island Records, that set produced theme songs for Video Vibrations and Midnight Love on the BET cable TV network. Other credits include background vocalist for chart-topping recording artists Shania Twain, Spyro Gyra, Melba Moore, Donny Osmond and Michael Bolton. He also composed music for Luther Vandross, The Temptations, Denise Williams, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jane Fonda. Composing for Jazz greats, Bob James, Grover Washington, Will Downing, Marion Meadows and Bob Baldwin among others. Porter's vocals have also enriched Levar Burton's hit children's television show Reading Rainbow.

Having joined Daryl Hall and John Oates, he is currently a regular on the MTV Live channel and Webby Award winning internet smash, Live From Daryl's House (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1420980&sid=26...).

Now, with his new show putting his own unique spin on popular classics not yet seen on the jazz club and cabaret circuit-join Porter Carroll, Jr. Saturday, July 8th at Feinstein's/54 Below (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1420980&sid=26...)! " A must see show" Doug Glanville, NY Times.

For More Info and Tickets ($35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum), VISIT:

https://54below.com/events/porter-carroll-jr/

For More Information on Porter Carroll Jr., Go To:

Facebook.com/PorterCarrollJr

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberle.com

Contact
Rick Eberle Agency
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Rick Eberle Agency
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Porter Carrol, Nyc
Industry:Music
Location:Huntington - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rick Eberle Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share