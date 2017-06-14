News By Tag
Bringing A Hip New Feel to Cabaret - Porter Carroll Jr. Comes to NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below July 8th
June, 2017 (New York, NY) – On Saturday, July 8th at 7:00PM singer, songwriter, drummer, and percussionist Porter Carroll, Jr.--who is currently performing world wide in his brand new roll with the number one selling duo in music historyHall & Oates--will be bringing "The Evolution of Cabaret" together with (Wali Muhammad (Musical Director), David Livolsi, Danny Obadia and Erik Perez) to Feinstein's/
As drummer and one of four singers with hit R&B group Atlantic Starr, Porter Carroll Jr. helped make the hits that made the group and its amazing vocals, tight production and energetic stage performances famous worldwide. Porter performed with his childhood friends and family until the mid eighties, contributing to such popular tunes as "Circles", "When Love Calls", "Send for Me", "Am I Dreaming", "Let's Get Closer", "Touch a Four Leaf Clover" and more. Most recently the band was honored with a street re -naming ceremony in his hometown town of Greenburgh, NY with christening of the brand new "Atlantic Starr Way".
From Top Left: "Atlantic Starr Way"; Porter Carroll Jr. With Members of Atlantic Starr; With Darius Rucker and Daryl Hall; With John Oates
Porter branched out on his own in the mid-1980s as a singer/songwriter. He produced a critically acclaimed album, Porter Carroll II, for Island Records, that set produced theme songs for Video Vibrations and Midnight Love on the BET cable TV network. Other credits include background vocalist for chart-topping recording artists Shania Twain, Spyro Gyra, Melba Moore, Donny Osmond and Michael Bolton. He also composed music for Luther Vandross, The Temptations, Denise Williams, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jane Fonda. Composing for Jazz greats, Bob James, Grover Washington, Will Downing, Marion Meadows and Bob Baldwin among others. Porter's vocals have also enriched Levar Burton's hit children's television show Reading Rainbow.
Having joined Daryl Hall and John Oates, he is currently a regular on the MTV Live channel and Webby Award winning internet smash, Live From Daryl's House (http://uid13737.fb-
Now, with his new show putting his own unique spin on popular classics not yet seen on the jazz club and cabaret circuit-join Porter Carroll, Jr. Saturday, July 8th at Feinstein's/
For More Info and Tickets ($35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum), VISIT:
https://54below.com/
For More Information on Porter Carroll Jr., Go To:
Facebook.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberle.com
