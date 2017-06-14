News By Tag
Beyond a Shadow Board of a doubt!
This clever system supports a 5S program in which all the tools are within arm's reach to create a cool and calm working environment. They also cater to the increased need for HACCP colour coding, which in term generates good relationships with Supermarkets as it complies with their audits. (And a more relaxed audit for you)
These hygienic and easy to clean models are customisable depending on your needs. You can choose which tool spaces you require and which material is suitable for your workplace. This could be Foamex, DiBond, Antimicrobial board or 304 or 316 grade stainless steel. There are also hanging options of hooks or push in clips and if you prefer, the models can also come free standing in a stainless steel frame or with wheels so they are portable.
Don't go overboard, go shadow board! We can accommodate different designs to suit many different industries. Give our expert customer service team a call on 01603 788 833 or visit our website https://www.teknomek.co.uk for more information.
