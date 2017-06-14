News By Tag
UFC Champ Michael Bisping And Featherweight Cub Swanson Celebrate UFC Gym Costa Mesa Grand Opening
Fitness Franchise Continues Explosive Growth with New Location Opening
Located at 2860 Harbor Boulevard, this ultramodern fitness facility features a 24-foot Octagon®, strength training and cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio and premium functional training equipment –is their first foray into the world of franchising for franchise co-owners Michael Bisping (http://www.ufc.com/
"Becoming a UFC champion would have been impossible without a strong team, so my goal for this UFC GYM is to provide members with a supportive team of their own," Bisping said. "I'm excited to partner with Cub and UFC GYMas the brand's unique fitness programming will empower our members to reach fitness results they never thought they could achieve."
"Fitness has always played a key role in my life so it seemed like a natural fit to make my first business venture one within this industry," Swanson remarked. "As a native of Southern California, I look forward to bringing this community, which is both near and dear to my heart, a myriad of amazing amenities and programs to help them TRAIN different and live a healthier lifestyle."
During the grand opening festivities on Saturday, guests will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of fun-filled, sweat-inducing activities led by both Bisping and Swanson. Fight fans will also delight in the chance to meet a variety of MMA vets including former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, (http://www.ufc.com/
UFC GYM also welcomes attendees to visit this location's expansive outdoor training zone that will feature boxing, kickboxing, TRX and Daily Ultimate Training®, providing fitness enthusiasts with the tools needed to Train Different®.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
8:00 a.m. Gym opens for members and guests
9:00 a.m. Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®) Class
10:00 a.m. MMA Seminar with UFC Welterweight Alberto Mina
11:00 a.m. Kickboxing Conditioning with UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping (http://www.ufc.com/
12:00 p.m. UFC Athlete Meet & Greet
1:00 p.m. UFC Athlete Striking Demonstration
2:00 p.m. MMA Fight Fit with UFC Featherweight Cub Swanson (http://www.ufc.com/
3:00 p.m. BJJ Seminar; Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®) Class with Surprise UFC Athlete
4:00 p.m. BJJ Open Mat
6:00 p.m. Raffle and prizes (Note: guests must be present to win!)
Since its launch in 2009, UFC GYM has opened over 135 locations spanning the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.
In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs,UFC GYMalso offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISE.COM.
UFC GYM® Costa Mesa is located at 2860 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 and is open 24 Hours Monday – Thursday, 6am-10pm Friday, 6am-8pm Saturday and Sunday. To reach UFC GYM Costa Mesa, call (657) 215-4700. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFCGYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/
About UFC GYM®
UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world leader in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands, the UFC GYM brand gives UFC enthusiasts and fitness seekers of all ages the opportunity to practice the training techniques of famed UFC athletes. Offering a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM creates something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the world of mixed martial arts and fitness, UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach has developed an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM® is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine, aiming to continue revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM® at www.facebook.com/
About UFC®
UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/
