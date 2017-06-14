 
June 2017





Kirtley & Sons Contracting wraps up roof contruction at Grand Parkway Marketplace - Spring, TX

 
TOMBALL, Texas - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- After months of construction, Kirtley & Sons Contracting, Inc. has finally completed roofing at Grand Parkway Marketplace - Spring, TX.

ABOUT US:

Kirtley & Sons Roofing is a third generation, family owned and operated roofing company based out of Houston, TX. The company was founded in 1961, making it one of the oldest and most experienced roofing companies in Houston. We've been serving the Greater Houston and outlying areas with unsurpassed quality roofing results for nearly 50 years.

We specialize in roofing commercial and residential properties while offering a variety of roofing materials, roof installation, and roof repair procedures. Our repair department has over 35 years of experience in roof repairs of all types of roofing materials with outstanding results.

Although Kirtley & Sons Roofing has provided roofing services for some of the nation's largest corporations, and has serviced roof maintenance contracts for commercial customers in eleven different states, we have always maintained the belief in our motto which states: "Your Satisfaction is Our Success".

For more info, visit us at http://www.kirtleyroofing.com

