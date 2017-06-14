News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LeRoy Wiley Gresham Civil War Journals To Be Published
Savas Beatie is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of the journals of disabled teenager LeRoy Wiley Gresham of Macon, GA, held by the Library of Congress and featured in the New York Times and Washington Post. No release date has been set
The journals, observed the Washington Post, "chronicle—in neat, legible handwriting—
The educated youngster read Dickens and Shakespeare, played chess, and displayed flashes of humor and despair. He followed the Civil War closely by reading newspapers, the letters of relatives, including a brother who fought for the South, and by listening to adults. His observations span the gamut—from combat and slavery to family matters, his deteriorating health, the weather, and philosophical musings on life.
"These remarkable journals are a window on a bygone age," explains Managing Director Theodore P. Savas. "No other lengthy account by an exceptionally literate teenager, trapped by infirmity while documenting the collapsing world around him, exists. You just fall in love with this kid and his personality, yet your heart aches for what he went through. I think they are simply priceless."
About the Editor: Janet Croon taught advanced high school International Baccalaureate history in Fairfax County, Virginia. She received a BA from the Univ. of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Political Science/Modern European History and holds an MA from the University of Dayton in International Studies. She resides in Northern Virginia.
About the Publisher: Savas Beatie is an award-winning independent publishing company specializing in military and general history titles distributed worldwide.
Contact: Renee Morehouse, Media Specialist @ Savas Beatie LLC: Email: Renee@savasbeatie.com /
Phone: 916-941-6896 / Fax: 916-941-6895 / www.savasbeatie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse