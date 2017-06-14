 
June 2017





Now is the Time for Mexico! The Mexican Healthy Products Summit

The 5th annual invitation only The Mexican Healthy Products Summit is the leading event that connects Mexico's major retailers & distributors with international healthy products companies seeking to enter or expand distribution in Mexico.
 
 
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mexican Healthy Products Summit invites healthy products companies from the U.S. and around the world to attend its successful business-building event.

The 2018 Summit will be held Jan. 26-28, 2018, at the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort and Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, where a select group of key distributors will join over 70 buyers representing six sectors of Mexican retailers, including:

Supercenters such as Walmart, Costco, and City Club; Supermarketsincluding Soriana, HEB Mexico, Chedraui, and Comercial Mexicana;Specialty Health Food Stores such as GNC, The Green Corner and Origenes Organicos; Pharmacies including Benavides and Farmacia del Ahorro; Convenience Stores such as Oxxo and 7 Eleven; andDepartment Stores including Liverpool and El Palacio de Hierro, plus many more.

Suppliers, buyers and expert speakers will have the opportunity to establish and build relationships in an intimate, effective setting with private one-on-one meetings and invaluable networking events. The Summit's educational sessions feature speakers with the latest information on topics ranging from Reaching the Mexican Consumer, The Latest Healthy Lifestyle Trends and Research, Best Export Practices, The Changing Retail Landscape, and much more relating to specific hot categories.

Key Opportunity in a Fast-Moving Marketplace

With a population of 124 million, and over half the population 27 years of age and younger, Mexico's burgeoning healthy products market reflects a growing, educated middle class wanting to get healthier. Plus, with the government's campaign to fight obesity through education, food nutrition laws, the recent junk food tax, and increased access to healthier products, now is the time to enter Mexico. The many new specialty health stores opening in Mexico's major cities are looking for new, high quality, healthy products for the increasing number of Mexican consumers who are including healthy products in their lifestyle.

"We are proud to celebrate our 5th annual Summit. Over the past five years, this market has grown quickly, with many new companies from all across the world entering it. With healthy food and beverages leading the way, and healthy personal care and beauty products gaining quickly in popularity, the market is gaining the favor of suppliers from everywhere. In addition to our U.S. exhibitors, we have companies from Costa Rica, Chile, Canada, and Mexico. We plan to increase our international presence this year," said John Pagliaro, President of The Mexican Healthy Product Summit and partner with Trade Show Consulting, LLC, a veteran trade show event producer in the U.S. and Mexico.

Matching Buyers with Suppliers

This year's 4th Summit, held in January 2017, increased supplier participation by more than 40% over the previous year. Many sales were made as a result of the event, and Pagliaro's group works throughout the year to assist Summit participants in establishing and furthering long-term relationships for future business growth.

Testimonials from 2017 Summit exhibitors:

Grant Rice, Vice President of Sales – BOOMCHICKAPOP

"We made great customer connections, received the feedback we needed to help us enter the market correctly, and made great distributor connections, too. The intimate nature of the event is very inviting. Best of all, the accountability that is driven to make all customer meetings take place is the best I've seen."

John Honeck, Vice President of Sales – BEANFIELDS

"The Mexican Healthy Products Summit is a great blend of buyer and manufacturer interaction both in talking business and also in getting to know one another. The set-up and activities are such that if you don't meet and talk to someone, it's because you didn't want to."

Tom Lagomarsini, Executive Vice President – SAM MILLS USA

"This was our first show and it was a success. We will be moving forward and entering the market. The one on one meetings were invaluable.

Exhibitor Information

The 5th Annual Mexican Healthy Products Summit will take place Jan. 26-28, 2018, at the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort and Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Space is limited. For details and to exhibit, contact John Pagliaro at john@healthyproductssummit.com, tel 443.564.3222, or visit www.healthyproductssummit.com.


About Trade Show Consulting, LLC

For over 25 years Trade Show Consulting has produced consumer and trade shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The company researches trends, markets and attendee interests to identify potential shows to bring buyer and seller together in a neutral forum. ExpoNext awarded Trade Show Consulting the distinguished honor of producing one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Shows of 2014, Fabtech Mexico. For more information visit www.tradeshowconsult.com.

