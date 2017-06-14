News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Launched Social Media Marketing Services for Global Customers
Digital Marketers India, an Indian Digital Marketing agency has launched the social media optimization and marketing services for their customers in India and across the globe.
The CEO of the company shared, "Earlier we were providing complete 360 degree Digital Marketing Services to our customers. It contains all digital marketing services in its kitty including,
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Social Media Optimization (SMO) and Social Media Marketing (SMM)
- SEO friendly content writing
- Paid Advertising
- And more
Then, we realized that there are many customers who are looking for only one channel of Digital Marketing Services due to their preference or budget limitations. The Social Media Marketing (SMM) service is one of the hot favorite channels of Digital Marketing, and many customers are looking for this service so to benefit those customers we have launched this service."
According to the detailed shared by the representative of the company, the stated service is divided in different packages and each package contains:
- Social Media Marketing strategy building by experts
- Regular posting (Text, Image & Link) over social networking websites
- Interaction and engagement with followers and fans by replying to comments and messages in real time
- Passing the message to relevant team as and when required
- Regular reporting
The company has created different packages to fit into the requirements of their targeted customers. The customer may choose the package which is best according to their needs.
The stated service will be offered based on the platform which means interested customer may choose the service for a single or more platforms. On selection of more than 2 platforms, Digital Marketers India Company will offer discounts. The representative of the company sheds light about this single platform marketing offering, "Social Media Marketing is not like broadcasting a message to the audience. It can be possible one social networking website has the more potential audience than the rest. For example, if you have a B2C or C2C business, then Facebook Marketing is more potential than LinkedIn marketing. Also, the customers don't want to take the risk of huge investments. Here, we have tried to become helpful by dividing our packages platform wise. It means they can start by choosing a single platform which they feel is the best. Further, we help them with our experience to choose the best platform for them. They see the results and benefits and then can use other social networking sites as well. "
The CEO of Digital Marketers India (DMIn) has invited media and interested people to visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
