If you took a driving class (either to learn or from a moving violation ticket) you learned not to tailgate other vehicles. In about forty percent of collisions tailgating another vehicle is a factor. Many times these collisions are not always minor in terms of injuries and fatalities. Tailgating can limits your vision, reducing your reaction time if something happens ahead. So, how do you determine if you are too close the vehicle in front of you? If you can't stop without hitting something, you're too close.
What do you do if you are being tailgated? This is can be just as dangerous for you and your passengers. How can you get the tailgater off your rear?
When someone is tailgating you, add their following distance to yours. Follow the vehicle ahead of you more than four seconds to give you time to react. This will give you the extra time and space to slow or stop without the tailgater running into you.
The next best thing to do is get the tailgater safely around you. Start by slowing slightly below the current traffic speed. By doing this, you allow the tailgater additional room to pass you. That is your goal. Tailgaters are usually in a specific state of mind. The tailgater will eventually become impatient and possibly angry. Because you have no control over his actions, it is best for him or her to not be behind you. If they still cannot, or will not, pass after you've slowed a bit, change lanes or pull off to the side, parking lit or just to the side to allow them to pass. Forget about your ego - your life and that of your passengers are more valuable. These tips are brought to by Volkswagen AZ (http://www.peoriavw.com) Peoria VW.
Here is what you should not do to address the tailgater. Don't hit the brakes suddenly. Slamming on the brakes to get scare a tailgater is illegal is almost all states. You may irritate the tailgater further, possibly resulting bad decisions. Don't tap your brake lights to warn the other driver to back off. Tapping your brake lights to get an already impatient tailgater to back off is also not a good tactic.
Although you may sometimes have to pull back the go, your goal is to arrive at your destination safely. It is not a good idea to make the tailgater's problem your problem.
