Third Annual Coltrane Day Music Festival Music Workshops & Community Jams From Ages 14+ July 22nd
On Saturday, July 22rd 2:00PM – 10:30 PM, The Coltrane Home in Dix Hills
The Festival will host workshops, master-classes, community jams and live performances for all ages and levels. World-
Coaches will also be available offering one-on-one assistance to aspiring musicians. Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks and pre-registration for workshops is strongly encouraged. (Registration Links Below!) Workshops run from 12noon to 2PM.
All workshops approximately 45 minutes in length. Preregistration required for workshops with size limits. All workshops between 12-2PM.
Workshop Times & Leaders TBA
$5 donation requested for workshops.
Workshops will be held between 12:00pm and 2:00pm
Workshops will be held between 12:00pm and 2:00pm
MUSIC IMPROVISATION
Facilitators:
Limited to 15 each class – Feel free to bring your small hand instrument, drums & keyboard on-site.
MUSIC IMPROVISATION 1 (Time To Be Announced): Age 5-8.
MUSIC IMPROVISATION 2 (Time To Be Announced): Ages 9-14.
MUSIC IMPROVISATION 3 (Time To Be Announced): Ages 15-Adult.
PERCUSSION IMPROV
Limited to 20 each class
– Feel free to bring your small hand instrument, drums & keyboard on-site.
PERCUSSION 1: Ages: 8-12 (suggested)
PERCUSSION 2: Ages: 13-Adult
Girls Only! – JOURNEY IN IMPROV & EXPRESSION
Limited to 15 – Feel free to bring your small hand instrument, drums & keyboard on-site.
Singers welcome. Ages: 10-17
Ages: 10-17
FUNK WORKSHOP
Limited to 25
Bring instruments and cords. Amps on hand. Includes performance. Audience and dancers welcome!
Ages: 15+ thru adult.
RAP/HIP-HOP, BEATS
Limited to 25
Hip-hop music, which began in the Bronx and spread across Long Island continues to explode in popularity. Take part in this opportunity to share your ideas, and pick up some really great tips. Facilitators TBA.
Ages: 9-Adult.
ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Limited to 25
Electronic music is the current rage, and the music of a generation. The Electronic Music workshop, led by Huntington's own composer/producer, associate professor and saxman Mikah Feldman-Stein, will cover some different ways of creating and performing electronic music. After a basic introduction to a few of the great common rhythms and styles of electronic music, we'll discuss how to make and perform them. Then we're on to a group project with the goal of creating a short piece of electronic music that can be performed collectively. This collaborative activity will involve a combination of computer and live instrumentation, relying heavily on improvisation. Come learn about and explore the amazing world of electronic music with us. Includes 15 minutes of performance!
Ages 15+:
SONGWRITING
Limited to 20
Do you like writing songs or want to learn? In this popular workshop you'll get to work with professional songwriters and aspiring songwriters like yourself in a fun and inspiring environment. Facilitators TBA.
Ages: 15-Adult (suggested)
VOCAL WORKSHOP – BOBBY MCFERRIN STYLE!
Limited to 20
A terrific vocal experience for all skill levels and abilities. Led by Jim Oshinsky, Ph.D, noted music educator, author and musician, you'll enjoy this terrific workshop modeled after vocal legend Bobby McFerrin's renowned vocal workshops.
Ages: 15-Adult.
DRUM CIRCLE
Unlimited
Some say that if you've never experienced a drum circle, you haven't lived! What better way to start Coltrane Day than with the joy of rhythm and community. For all skill levels.
All Ages:
IT'S ABOUT THE BASS! – Special for 2017!
Workshop with bassist Matt Garrison. Son of bass legend Jimmy Garrison, from Coltrane's classic quartet, Matt Garrison is seen as one of the great living and transformative electric bassists alive today. If you're an electric bass player, you don't want to miss this!
Ages: 14-21.
COLTRANE MEETS INDIA – RAGAS & JAZZ – New for 2017!
Limited to 20
Led by Premik Russell Tubbs, the combination of jazz with Indian music is something that both John and Alice Coltrane explored. This is a wonderful experience that can elevate the aspiring player.
Ages: 15-Adult.
Community Jams
JAZZ & FUNK – Chapin Stage
Ages: 14+ (registration recommended but not required)
Click Here To Register.
Coltrane Day 2017 is proud to be a part of the Huntington Summer Arts Festival's Week of Jazz!
www.thecoltranehome.org
www.facebook.com/
For More Information, Contact:
Rick@RickEberle.com
Ron Stein
rstein@thecoltranehome.org
631 223-1361 (tel:(631)%20223-
516 635-9719 (tel:(516)%20635-
Contact
Rick Eberle Agency
***@gmail.com
