Third Annual Coltrane Day Music Festival Music Workshops & Community Jams From Ages 14+ July 22nd

-- Coltrane Day Music Festival at Heckscher Park, Huntington Village Will Bring Teens and Adults Together with 12 Incredible Workshops from Music Improvisation to Rap/Hip-HopJune, 2017 (Huntington, NY) -- On Saturday, July 22rd 2:00PM – 10:30 PM, The Coltrane Home in Dix Hills (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1420596&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fthecoltranehome.org%2F) in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Summer Arts Festival and the Huntington Arts Council will be staging an all-day, affordable, family-friendly festival of live music and music workshops in beautiful Heckscher Park, Huntington Village. "Building Community through Music" and "The Creative Force" are this year's themes as the event celebrates the legacies of music giants John and Alice Coltrane, who lived in Dix Hills.The Festival will host workshops, master-classes, community jams and live performances for all ages and levels. World-class LIVE music performances, including jazz, funk, blues, hip-hop, gospel, electronic music and jamband will be featured, with top local music talent on display. Headliners include Charles Neville (Neville Brothers) and sax phenom Kenny Garrett. Local arts and food are included along with many opportunities for young musicians to play with professionals. Special this year, electric bass giant, Matt Garrison, will lead a master class workshop for aspiring bassists. Matt Garrison is also one of the headliners of the day's music lineup.Coaches will also be available offering one-on-one assistance to aspiring musicians. Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks and pre-registration for workshops is strongly encouraged. (Registration Links Below!) Workshops run from 12noon to 2PM.All workshops approximately 45 minutes in length. Preregistration required for workshops with size limits. All workshops between 12-2PM.Workshop Times & Leaders TBA$5 donation requested for workshops.Workshops will be held between 12:00pm and 2:00pmClick Here to Download a printable version of the workshops ( http://uid13737.fb- urls1.com/l.php? cid=1420596&sid=26... MUSIC IMPROVISATIONFacilitators:LNapoleon Revels-Bey and Coltrane Home Teaching ArtistsLimited to 15 each class – Feel free to bring your small hand instrument, drums & keyboard on-site.MUSIC IMPROVISATION 1 (Time To Be Announced): Age 5-8. Click Here To Register ( http://uid13737.fb- urls1.com/l.php? cid=1420596&sid=26... MUSIC IMPROVISATION 2 (Time To Be Announced): Ages 9-14. Click Here To RegisterMUSIC IMPROVISATION 3 (Time To Be Announced): Ages 15-Adult. Click Here To RegisterPERCUSSION IMPROVLimited to 20 each class– Feel free to bring your small hand instrument, drums & keyboard on-site.PERCUSSION 1: Ages: 8-12 (suggested) Click Here To RegisterPERCUSSION 2: Ages: 13-Adult Click Here To RegisterGirls Only! – JOURNEY IN IMPROV & EXPRESSIONLimited to 15 – Feel free to bring your small hand instrument, drums & keyboard on-site.Singers welcome. Ages: 10-17Click Here To RegisterFUNK WORKSHOPLimited to 25Bring instruments and cords. Amps on hand. Includes performance. Audience and dancers welcome!Ages: 15+ thru adult. Click Here To RegisterRAP/HIP-HOP, BEATSLimited to 25Hip-hop music, which began in the Bronx and spread across Long Island continues to explode in popularity. Take part in this opportunity to share your ideas, and pick up some really great tips. Facilitators TBA.Ages: 9-Adult.Click Here To RegisterELECTRONIC MUSICLimited to 25Electronic music is the current rage, and the music of a generation. The Electronic Music workshop, led by Huntington's own composer/producer, associate professor and saxman Mikah Feldman-Stein, will cover some different ways of creating and performing electronic music. After a basic introduction to a few of the great common rhythms and styles of electronic music, we'll discuss how to make and perform them. Then we're on to a group project with the goal of creating a short piece of electronic music that can be performed collectively. This collaborative activity will involve a combination of computer and live instrumentation, relying heavily on improvisation. Come learn about and explore the amazing world of electronic music with us. Includes 15 minutes of performance!Ages 15+: Click Here To RegisterSONGWRITINGLimited to 20Do you like writing songs or want to learn? In this popular workshop you'll get to work with professional songwriters and aspiring songwriters like yourself in a fun and inspiring environment. Facilitators TBA.Click Here To RegisterVOCAL WORKSHOP – BOBBY MCFERRIN STYLE!Limited to 20A terrific vocal experience for all skill levels and abilities. Led by Jim Oshinsky, Ph.D, noted music educator, author and musician, you'll enjoy this terrific workshop modeled after vocal legend Bobby McFerrin's renowned vocal workshops.Ages: 15-Adult. Click Here To RegisterDRUM CIRCLEUnlimitedSome say that if you've never experienced a drum circle, you haven't lived! What better way to start Coltrane Day than with the joy of rhythm and community. For all skill levels.All Ages: Click Here To RegisterIT'S ABOUT THE BASS! – Special for 2017!Workshop with bassist Matt Garrison. Son of bass legend Jimmy Garrison, from Coltrane's classic quartet, Matt Garrison is seen as one of the great living and transformative electric bassists alive today. If you're an electric bass player, you don't want to miss this!Ages: 14-21. Click Here to RegisterCOLTRANE MEETS INDIA – RAGAS & JAZZ – New for 2017!Limited to 20Led by Premik Russell Tubbs, the combination of jazz with Indian music is something that both John and Alice Coltrane explored. This is a wonderful experience that can elevate the aspiring player.Ages: 15-Adult. Click Here To RegisterJAZZ & FUNK – Chapin StageAges: 14+ (registration recommended but not required)Coltrane Day 2017 is proud to be a part of the Huntington Summer Arts Festival's Week of Jazz!www.thecoltranehome.orgwww.facebook.com/coltranehomeFor More Information, Contact:Rick@RickEberle.comRon Steinrstein@thecoltranehome.org631 223-1361 (tel:(631)%20223-1361)516 635-9719 (tel:(516)%20635-9719) (cell)