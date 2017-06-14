HCL Launches Precompetitive Next Generation Research Platform to Facilitate Collaboration and Accel

End

-- HCL Technologies (http://www.hcltech.com/)(HCL), a leading global IT services company, today announced its Next Generation Research Platform (NGRP), a pre-competitive drug-discovery ecosystem built with open standards. This Platform will provide research scientists with a collaborative ecosystem, greater computational resources, and the ability to mine research data to make more informed scientific decisions, while improving productivity by automating and eliminating manual administrative tasks.The NGRP is designed to alleviate the technological, economic, and administrative costs that legacy systems and aging technologies pose to pharmaceutical companies. By some estimates, large pharma companies are spending a significant amount of their IT budgets on maintaining these systems. By helping to reduce the expenses associated with legacy systems, the NGRP will free up time and budgetary resources for implementing new capabilities. The NGRP also leverages a design thinking process and journey mapping to simplify a day in the life of a scientist. The Platform allows increased collaboration, the leveraging of innovative technology, improved access to research data, and an increase in the scientist's productivity."HCL is in a unique position to realize the vision to create a precompetitiveplatform for research IT. We serve seven of the 10 largest pharma companies today and have first-hand knowledge of the challenges in these research IT environments,"said"HCL's cloud-based NGRP is tailored to alleviate research pain points and enable additional focus on industry's science-driven core capability of drug discovery."For the NGRP, HCL has included managed services in a software-as-a-service model that eliminates the need to manage hardware or maintain and upgrade software for every technology refresh cycle. HCL will also leverage its proprietary DRYiCEPlatform and invest in the high automation of shared operational services, including Dev Ops, regression testing for change and release to reduce cost of services. The best of breed platform approach also helps rationalize research technology portfolio and further reduce costs.HCL introduced NGRP for broader market consumption in Boston at the 2017 BIO-IT World conference.