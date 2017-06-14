News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HCL Launches Precompetitive Next Generation Research Platform to Facilitate Collaboration and Accel
The NGRP is designed to alleviate the technological, economic, and administrative costs that legacy systems and aging technologies pose to pharmaceutical companies. By some estimates, large pharma companies are spending a significant amount of their IT budgets on maintaining these systems. By helping to reduce the expenses associated with legacy systems, the NGRP will free up time and budgetary resources for implementing new capabilities. The NGRP also leverages a design thinking process and journey mapping to simplify a day in the life of a scientist. The Platform allows increased collaboration, the leveraging of innovative technology, improved access to research data, and an increase in the scientist's productivity.
"HCL is in a unique position to realize the vision to create a precompetitiveplatform for research IT. We serve seven of the 10 largest pharma companies today and have first-hand knowledge of the challenges in these research IT environments,"
For the NGRP, HCL has included managed services in a software-as-
HCL introduced NGRP for broader market consumption in Boston at the 2017 BIO-IT World conference.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse