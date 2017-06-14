 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Price of Illusion
* Joan Juliet Buck
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

The Price of Illusion- A Book Signing and Discussion with Author Joan Juliet Buck

Joan's memoir tells the story of a life lived in the best places at the most interesting times: London and New York, Rome and Milan, and Paris from the 1960s through the 1990s. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Oliver Wolcott Library
Price of Illusion
Joan Juliet Buck

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Litchfield - Connecticut - US

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Price of Illusion is the account of four decades spent in the creative heart of London, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, where Joan chronicles her quest to discover the difference between glitter and gold, illusion and reality, and what looks like happiness from the thing itself.

Joan's memoir tells the story of a life lived in the best places at the most interesting times: London and New York in the swinging 1960s, Rome and Milan in the dangerous 1970s, Paris in the heady 1980s and 1990s.

But when her fantasy life at Vogue came to an end, she had to find out who she was after all those years of make-believe. She chronicles this journey taking the reader through the wild parties and the fashion, the celebrities and creative geniuses as well as love, loss, and the loneliness of getting   everything you thought you wanted and finding it's not what you'd          imagined.

Joan Juliet Buck was born in Hollywood, and raised in Paris, London, and Ireland. She began writing book reviews for Glamour at 19, and was Features Editor of British Vogue at 23. After two decades doing profiles, essays and criticism for American Vogue, Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler and The New Yorker, she became the first and only American woman ever to fill Paris Vogue's coveted position of Editor-in-Chief which she held from 1994 to 2001.

A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share