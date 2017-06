The Price of Illusion- A Book Signing and Discussion with Author Joan Juliet Buck

Joan's memoir tells the story of a life lived in the best places at the most interesting times: London and New York, Rome and Milan, and Paris from the 1960s through the 1990s. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

--is the account of four decades spent in the creative heart of London, New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, where Joan chronicles her quest to discover the difference between glitter and gold, illusion and reality, and what looks like happiness from the thing itself.Joan's memoir tells the story of a life lived in the best places at the most interesting times: London and New York in the swinging 1960s, Rome and Milan in the dangerous 1970s, Paris in the heady 1980s and 1990s.But when her fantasy life atcame to an end, she had to find out who she was after all those years of make-believe. She chronicles this journey taking the reader through the wild parties and the fashion, the celebrities and creative geniuses as well as love, loss, and the loneliness of getting everything you thought you wanted and finding it's not what you'd imagined.Joan Juliet Buck was born in Hollywood, and raised in Paris, London, and Ireland. She began writing book reviews forat 19, and was Features Editor ofat 23. After two decades doing profiles, essays and criticism forandshe became the first and only American woman ever to fillcoveted position of Editor-in-Chief which she held from 1994 to 2001.A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.