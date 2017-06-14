News By Tag
The Price of Illusion- A Book Signing and Discussion with Author Joan Juliet Buck
Joan's memoir tells the story of a life lived in the best places at the most interesting times: London and New York, Rome and Milan, and Paris from the 1960s through the 1990s. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
But when her fantasy life at Vogue came to an end, she had to find out who she was after all those years of make-believe. She chronicles this journey taking the reader through the wild parties and the fashion, the celebrities and creative geniuses as well as love, loss, and the loneliness of getting everything you thought you wanted and finding it's not what you'd imagined.
Joan Juliet Buck was born in Hollywood, and raised in Paris, London, and Ireland. She began writing book reviews for Glamour at 19, and was Features Editor of British Vogue at 23. After two decades doing profiles, essays and criticism for American Vogue, Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler and The New Yorker, she became the first and only American woman ever to fill Paris Vogue's coveted position of Editor-in-Chief which she held from 1994 to 2001.
A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
