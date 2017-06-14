Introducing New Beetology Beverages: Nutrition-packed Juices Made From Nature's Superfood –beets

A cold-pressed wellness beverage that's delicious, healthy, and "clean", in 5 varieties

-- Every year, consumers are getting more and more picky about what's on (or not on) their food labels. 'Clean' foods with added health benefits are a top priority. And the food world is excited about one of nature's untapped nutritional powerhouses:beets.Kayco is proud to introduce, a new line of craft beverages made from one of nature's untapped nutritional powerhouses, beets. These sweet, organic, cold-pressed juices are a delicious choice for today's health-minded consumer, and they're leading the pack of good-for-you products that offer all the 'clean' attributes shoppers are demanding today.According to Charles Herzog, Chief Beetologist and VP of New Business Development at Kayco, "The movement toward simple, easy-to-understand, healthy ingredients is now in the mainstream.beverages contain no more than five ingredients – nothing but, natural, cold-pressed juice – perfectly blended for a crisp and unique flavor in every sip. The pure farm-to-table pedigree means you can taste the difference."All five varieties are 100% non-GMO, U.S.D.A. Certified Organic, and Certified Fair Trade. The 100% juice blends contain no preservatives, additives, artificial colors, or flavors. They are also non-soy, non-dairy, and certified kosher, making them perfect for anyone, any time.Best of all is the way beets harmonize with other natural juices. Every perfectly-craftedblend packs a crisp, delicious punch that's refreshing, nuanced, and not too sweet.The myriad benefits of beets are well-documented. Dense in nutrients and high in antioxidants, they help boost energy, aid in weight loss, support cleansing and detoxing, and have anti-inflammatory properties. They're also known to improve blood flow and help lower blood pressure.. Each single serve bottle retails for about $3.99 and can be found in the refrigerated product section.