 
News By Tag
* @beetology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Introducing New Beetology Beverages: Nutrition-packed Juices Made From Nature's Superfood –beets

A cold-pressed wellness beverage that's delicious, healthy, and "clean", in 5 varieties
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* @beetology

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Companies

NEW YORK - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Every year, consumers are getting more and more picky about what's on (or not on) their food labels. 'Clean' foods with added health benefits are a top priority. And the food world is excited about one of nature's untapped nutritional powerhouses: beets.

Kayco is proud to introduce Beetology, a new line of craft beverages made from one of nature's untapped nutritional powerhouses, beets. These sweet, organic, cold-pressed juices are a delicious choice for today's health-minded consumer, and they're leading the pack of good-for-you products that offer all the 'clean' attributes shoppers are demanding today.

According to Charles Herzog, Chief Beetologist and VP of New Business Development at Kayco, "The movement toward simple, easy-to-understand, healthy ingredients is now in the mainstream. Beetology beverages contain no more than five ingredients – nothing but organic, natural, cold-pressed juice – perfectly blended for a crisp and unique flavor in every sip. The pure farm-to-table pedigree means you can taste the difference."

All five varieties are 100% non-GMO, U.S.D.A. Certified Organic, and Certified Fair Trade. The 100% juice blends contain no preservatives, additives, artificial colors, or flavors. They are also non-soy, non-dairy, and certified kosher, making them perfect for anyone, any time.

Best of all is the way beets harmonize with other natural juices. Every perfectly-crafted Beetology blend packs a crisp, delicious punch that's refreshing, nuanced, and not too sweet. Varieties include Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet + Veggie, Beet + Tropical Fruit, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry. (http://www.kayco.com).

The myriad benefits of beets are well-documented. Dense in nutrients and high in antioxidants, they help boost energy, aid in weight loss, support cleansing and detoxing, and have anti-inflammatory properties. They're also known to improve blood flow and help lower blood pressure.

. Each single serve bottle retails for about $3.99 and can be found in the refrigerated product section.

Contact
Vicki, VICKIGJ PR
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Beetology
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VICKIGJ PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share