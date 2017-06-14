News By Tag
The Red Bandanna: A Life, A Choice, A Legacy with Alison Crowther
Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles Crowther, whose actions on 9/11 offer a lasting lesson on character and courage, will discuss his life, his choices and his legacy at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
What would you do in the last hour of your life? This is the true story of Welles Crowther, whose actions on 9/11 offer a lasting lesson on character, calling and courage. Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles, will discuss his life, his choices and his legacy.
On September 11, 2001 when the attacks on the World Trade Center began, Welles was no longer an equities trader. He became a firefighter.
The survivors didn't know his name, but despite the smoke and panic, one of them remembered a single detail clearly: the man was wearing a red bandanna. Eyewitnesses report that the man spoke calmly, with authority, and was obviously well trained. He is reported to have saved many lives that day.
Tom Rinaldi's The Red Bandanna is about a fearless choice, about a crucible of terror and the indomitable spirit to answer it. Examining one decision in the gravest situation, it celebrates the difference one life can make. Please join us for this special evening as the mother of Welles, Alison Crowther, discusses his life and legacy.
A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
