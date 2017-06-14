The Red Bandanna: A Life, A Choice, A Legacy with Alison Crowther

Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles Crowther, whose actions on 9/11 offer a lasting lesson on character and courage, will discuss his life, his choices and his legacy at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.