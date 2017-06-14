 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Red Bandanna
* Alison Crowther
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

The Red Bandanna: A Life, A Choice, A Legacy with Alison Crowther

Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles Crowther, whose actions on 9/11 offer a lasting lesson on character and courage, will discuss his life, his choices and his legacy at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Please join us for this special event co-sponsored with St. Anthony of Padua of Litchfield.

What would you do in the last hour of your life? This is the true story of Welles Crowther, whose actions on 9/11 offer a lasting lesson on character, calling and courage.  Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles, will discuss his life, his choices and his legacy.

On September 11, 2001 when the attacks on the World Trade Center began, Welles was no longer an equities trader. He became a firefighter.

The survivors didn't know his name, but despite the smoke and panic, one of them remembered a single detail clearly: the man was wearing a red bandanna. Eyewitnesses report that the man spoke calmly, with authority, and was obviously well trained. He is reported to have saved many lives that day.

Tom Rinaldi's The Red Bandanna is about a fearless choice, about a crucible of terror and the indomitable spirit to answer it. Examining one decision in the gravest situation, it celebrates the difference one life can make. Please join us for this special evening as the mother of Welles, Alison Crowther, discusses his life and legacy.

For more information about St. Anthony of Padua, visit their website at stanthonylitchfield.org.

A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Tags:Oliver Wolcott Library, Red Bandanna, Alison Crowther
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Litchfield - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share