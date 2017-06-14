 
History Comes to Life at Frankenmuth's Cass River Colonial Encampment

 
 
Colonial Encampment at Frankenmuth River Place Shops
Colonial Encampment at Frankenmuth River Place Shops
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Visitors to Frankenmuth River Place Shops (http://www.frankenmuthriverplace.com/) will have a chance to experience history like never before on July 15 and 16, during the annual Colonial Encampment.

This all-day event will feature tactical battle reenactments, a flag raising, musket firing, period concerts, games, a fashion show and many other events. Visitors will be able to tour military camps and shop at historical vendors.

With more than 250 actors, the annual event, which is free to attend, reenacts troops from the Revolutionary and French and Indian wars battling each other with everything from cannons to bare hands. Lighter moments are also featured, with historical actors playing voyageurs exploring the vast American wilderness from those times.

Frankenmuth's Cass River property features a historic wooden bridge, which provides a perfect backdrop for this event.

"This event is a fun learning experience for the whole family," said Michael Keller Zehnder, Cass River Encampment Event Coordinator and General Manager of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, who is thrilled to see history come to life.

If you are interested in participating in this family-fun event, reenactors can contact Brent Kemmer at kemmerc@hotmail.com Voyagers can contact Merlyn Hodge at lafalcon@tds.net (mailto:mailto:lafalcon@tds.net).

About Frankenmuth River Place Shops

Frankenmuth River Place Shops (www.frankenmuthriverplace.com) is an authentic re-creation of a Bavarian village located just minutes from the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge. The outdoor mall features more than 40 shops and attractions at one location. In addition to great shopping opportunities, visitors can enjoy historic architecture, floral gardens, streams, waterfalls, a full-service day spa, video arcade, tons of fudge, candies, popcorn and ice cream.
Source:Frankenmuth River Place Shops
