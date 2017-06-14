 
June 2017
Gulf Coast Town Center To host The all-american music Jam

July 1 Family Friendly Event with Live Music, Crafts, Face Painting and More
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5-9 p.m., Gulf Coast Town Center will host The All-American Music Jam at Market Plaza, a free concert where families can come listen to blues and rock music, eat food and participate in family friendly activities such as face painting and crafts.

Performing at The All-American Music Jam is rock and blues sensation, The Steve Arvey Band. Arvey has played with Blues legends such as Hubert Sumlin, Jimmy Rogers, Big Smokey Smothers, Homesick James, Andrew Brown, Lefty Dizz, Big Moose Walker, and BB Big Voice Odum. There will also be face painting by Faces by Joelle, balloon twisting by Melody the MerryMaker Clown, patriotic-themed arts and crafts, and games. The following stores from Gulf Coast Town Center will also be participating in the festivities: Fosters Grille, Profiles Hair, Nails & Skin, Salon Adrian, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, LA Fitness, GameTime, and much more!

Market Plaza is located at Gulf Coast Town Center, between Brahma Sushi Lounge and GameTime. There will be chairs available on the lawn area in front of the stage, however, guests can bring their own chairs as well. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on The Steve Arvey Band, go to: www.stevearvey.com.

ABOUT GULF COAST TOWN CENTER
Gulf Coast Town Center is a regional open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. With more than 90 stores, from national department stores to local specialty shops, restaurants, services, and entertainment, Gulf Coast Town Center is the place to Get. See. Eat. Do. Enjoy! For more information, visit GulfCoastTownCenter.com (http://www.gulfcoasttowncenter.com/?utm_source=newsreleas...) or call 239-267-5107.

