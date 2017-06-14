News By Tag
Gulf Coast Town Center To host The all-american music Jam
July 1 Family Friendly Event with Live Music, Crafts, Face Painting and More
Performing at The All-American Music Jam is rock and blues sensation, The Steve Arvey Band. Arvey has played with Blues legends such as Hubert Sumlin, Jimmy Rogers, Big Smokey Smothers, Homesick James, Andrew Brown, Lefty Dizz, Big Moose Walker, and BB Big Voice Odum. There will also be face painting by Faces by Joelle, balloon twisting by Melody the MerryMaker Clown, patriotic-themed arts and crafts, and games. The following stores from Gulf Coast Town Center will also be participating in the festivities:
Market Plaza is located at Gulf Coast Town Center, between Brahma Sushi Lounge and GameTime. There will be chairs available on the lawn area in front of the stage, however, guests can bring their own chairs as well. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information on The Steve Arvey Band, go to: www.stevearvey.com.
