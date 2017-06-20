American Beverage Corporation and Harvest Hill are LIVE on AFS TPM v3

AFS Services Team Shines With Efficient and Timely Implementations.

AFS Technologies, a leading global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, is proud to announce the implementation of two new customers on its trade-planning software AFS Trade Promotion Management (TPM V3). Both American Beverage Corporation and Harvest Hill are now live on the promotion and planning modules. A company implementing a TPM application must make multiple decisions to ensure they adequately support their overall business process, especially from an integration perspective. Throughout the Phase I process, AFS identified the need for several custom extracts and features to properly support some of the unique business needs, and AFS quickly provided and supported these requests. The integration cycle will now move into Phase II for deductions/settlements, with a scheduled go-live in July 2017. By following a proven implementation and integration process methodology, AFS' implementation team is on budget to complete the remaining settlement efforts of the project. AFS executives want to thank the entire team for this efficient and timely implementation process, including professional services, sales and product, TPM support, and the development teams that made this possible, noted Joe Bellini, the CEO of AFS Technologies. Harvest Hill, based in Stamford, Conn., was formed by Brynwood Partners VII L.P. in June 2014 to acquire the iconic Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA, Inc. Juicy Juice is the largest 100% juice brand in the U.S. focused on the kid's segment. In March 2015, Harvest Hill acquired American Beverage Corporation from Wessanen, a publicly traded food and beverage company based in Holland. The company's brands are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and foodservice distributors. American Beverage Corporation, headquartered in Verona, Penn., has — over the past 50 years — grown into a multi-million-dollar manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-drink cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktail mixers, and fruit drinks. Their brands include Daily's Cocktails, Little Hug Fruit Barrels, Big Hug, and Guzzler, which are nationally distributed in grocery, drug, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, and liquor stores. Daily's Cocktails products are also available through food service distributors to bars and restaurants.