American Beverage Corporation and Harvest Hill are LIVE on AFS TPM v3
AFS Services Team Shines With Efficient and Timely Implementations.
A company implementing a TPM application must make multiple decisions to ensure they adequately support their overall business process, especially from an integration perspective. Throughout the Phase I process, AFS identified the need for several custom extracts and features to properly support some of the unique business needs, and AFS quickly provided and supported these requests. The integration cycle will now move into Phase II for deductions/settlements, with a scheduled go-live in July 2017.
By following a proven implementation and integration process methodology, AFS' implementation team is on budget to complete the remaining settlement efforts of the project.
AFS executives want to thank the entire team for this efficient and timely implementation process, including professional services, sales and product, TPM support, and the development teams that made this possible. "Our people are a real differentiator, which is shown by the lengths they go to ensuring that the software our customers need is implemented with the minimal amount of disruption. In addition, the initial training has their staff ready to jump right in and take control," noted Joe Bellini, the CEO of AFS Technologies. "That's what makes AFS a true technology partner helping its partners drive business."
Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, Conn., was formed by Brynwood Partners VII L.P. in June 2014 to acquire the iconic Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA, Inc. Juicy Juice is the largest 100% juice brand in the U.S. focused on the kid's segment. In March 2015, Harvest Hill acquired American Beverage Corporation from Wessanen, a publicly traded food and beverage company based in Holland. The company's brands are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and foodservice distributors.
American Beverage Corporation, headquartered in Verona, Penn., has — over the past 50 years — grown into a multi-million-
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.
