AGDisplays Milestone: Celebrating 10 Years of LCD Enhancement and Repairs
In 2007, AGDisplays was started as a division of AssetGenie, Inc., located in the historic town of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Starting with cutting edge LED technology, AGDisplays gained traction in the LCD industry, growing in business and in size. By 2009, AGDisplays moved into night vision design solutions, allowing LCD compatibility with night vision imaging systems. Through 2010-2014, AGDisplays vastly expanded available solutions: custom LED controllers, touch screen integration, passive and active film enhancements, tape bonding, optical bonding and various design services. In 2015, AGDisplays was awarded the FAA part 145 Repair Station certificate, allowing AGDisplays to repair in-flight entertainment systems on aircrafts. The latest addition to the LCD solution lineup is the OCA bonding service, which is a superior process that is used in the best smartphones and mobile devices throughout the industry.
"We have achieved a decade of persistent growth through the never-ending quest for knowledge that our team employs. We consistently offer superior service because of the dedication and hard work of our entire organization,"
AGDisplays websites and products are regularly updated to give customers the most cutting edge technology available on the LCD market.
AGDisplays, a dba of AssetGenie, Inc.
220 Huff Avenue, Suite 400
Greensburg, PA 15601
Phone: 724-552-4904 ext. 2
Fax: 724-552-4905
engineering.agdisplays.com (http://engineering.agdisplays.com/
Contact
Steve Cavanaugh
John Bronder
***@agdisplays.com
