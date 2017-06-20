 
Industry News





AGDisplays Milestone: Celebrating 10 Years of LCD Enhancement and Repairs

 
 
AGDisplays is celebrating 10 years!
 
GREENSBURG, Pa. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- June 27, 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of AGDisplays, an industry leader that provides innovative, high quality LCD enhancement products and services for a variety of industrial and defense applications. AGDisplays started 10 years ago with the pioneering of LED rail technology, and has moved into a one-stop solution for companies looking for turnkey LCD solutions.

In 2007, AGDisplays was started as a division of AssetGenie, Inc., located in the historic town of Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Starting with cutting edge LED technology, AGDisplays gained traction in the LCD industry, growing in business and in size. By 2009, AGDisplays moved into night vision design solutions, allowing LCD compatibility with night vision imaging systems. Through 2010-2014, AGDisplays vastly expanded available solutions: custom LED controllers, touch screen integration, passive and active film enhancements, tape bonding, optical bonding and various design services. In 2015, AGDisplays was awarded the FAA part 145 Repair Station certificate, allowing AGDisplays to repair in-flight entertainment systems on aircrafts. The latest addition to the LCD solution lineup is the OCA bonding service, which is a superior process that is used in the best smartphones and mobile devices throughout the industry.

"We have achieved a decade of persistent growth through the never-ending quest for knowledge that our team employs. We consistently offer superior service because of the dedication and hard work of our entire organization," says AGDisplays' Vice President, Michael Faryna, "In 2017, we will be looking back at where we began and what we have accomplished; we will be looking forward and preparing our plans for the future, in which we expect to continue on this path towards success within the team, and alongside our partners."

AGDisplays websites and products are regularly updated to give customers the most cutting edge technology available on the LCD market.

AGDisplays, a dba of AssetGenie, Inc.
220 Huff Avenue, Suite 400
Greensburg, PA 15601
Phone: 724-552-4904 ext. 2
Fax: 724-552-4905
engineering.agdisplays.com (http://engineering.agdisplays.com/page.php/home)

Contact
Steve Cavanaugh
John Bronder
***@agdisplays.com
