Rooter-Man Expands with 8 New Franchise Locations
A Brief History of Rooter-Man
The company was founded over 44 years ago by Donald MacDonald in Billerica, Massachusetts. Rooter-Man provides an array of plumbing and drain cleaning services to homeowners, realtors, municipalities, and commercial/industrial complexes. Rooter-Man is ranked a top franchise among franchises with more than 580+ service locations throughout the North America. Each Rooter-Man service location is locally owned and operated.
Where are the 8 New Franchise Locations?
Rooter-Man is proud to introduce the owners and locations of eight new franchises:
• Nicholas King - Lynchburg, VA
• Michael Kenady & Aaron Olson- Woodstock, GA
• Pamela Burks - Greenwood Village, CO
• Eric Brockmire & Alex Gomez - San Diego, CA
• John Davidson - Canterbury, CT
• Ron Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Ashley Blake – Gulfport, MS
• Noel & Angela Obero - Brea, CA
• Ken Steagall - Stockton, CA
How to Contact Rooter-Man?
The best thing about Rooter-Man service for customers is they are always open to assist you in your sticky problems. Since the staff is professionally trained and passed down decades worth or experience, you end up getting the best drain cleaning and plumbing advice that fits your needs. You can call for service 24/7 at 866-577-1221. Apart from calling, you can always fill out a contact form on their website, the staff responds to both calls and emails and equally assists both. Furthermore, you can get more information through their up-to-date website www.rooterman.com.
