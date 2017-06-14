News By Tag
Reduce Labor and Shrink with New Power Zone® Pull-Out Tray™ System
An innovative and versatile tray merchandising solution, the Power Zone® Pull-Out Tray™ System is ideal for a variety of store categories, especially bagged produce, bagged candy and deli meats and cheeses. Available in multiple depths, the System features a pull-out tray with convenient locking paddle for easy, one-handed loading and product rotation, reducing labor and shrink.
To accommodate various product sizes and shapes, Trays are adjustable width and front lenses are available in five unique styles. New for 2017, the system is available in Double Lane and Wide lens styles: Double Lane will accommodate two facings per track, while Wide works with larger packaging. These two new front lenses join the existing Standard, Tall Finger, and Double Lane Double Bottle lens styles.
Trays come with either plastic side walls (5"-9" W) or wire side walls (4"-11" W), and can be mounted to standard gondola and cooler/freezer uprights using an available adjustable Mount Bar or directly to existing gondola shelving using the optional Shelf Rail. The Mount Bar adjusts from 46-1/2" to 48" L to fit into most standard gondola and cooler/freezer uprights.
An optional cooler Baffle/Support Bar Kit optimizes air circulation to maintain even cooling.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. Visit the product web page at: Power Zone® Pull-Out Tray™ System (https://www.ffr.com/
