Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global X-ray devices and accessories market are segmented on the basis of product type, accessories, technology, application, end - user and geography.
 
 
Diagnostic Imaging
Medical Devices

Health

Pune - Maharashtra - India

Products

PUNE, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2024 from USD 7.02 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

·         Handheld X-Ray Devices

·         Mobile X-Ray Devices

By Accessories:

·         Digital Sensor Holders

·         Film and Phosphate Plate Holders

·         Film Processing Hangers

·         Radiography Aprons

By Technology :

·         Computed Radiography (CR)

·         Digital Radiography (DR)

·          Analog

By Application:

·         Pneumonia,Dental

·         Orthopedic Damage

·         Cancers/Tumor

·         CVD

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is the pioneer of the biometric solutions all along.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/x-ray-devices-accesso...

KeyPlayers operating in X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market:

·         Philips Healthcare
·         Varian Medical Systems
·         FUJIFILM Holdings
·         Toshiba Medical Systems
·         GE Healthcare
·         Shimadzu Corporation
·         Siemens Healthcare
·         Hitachi Ltd.
·         Agfa Healthcare
·         Bennett
·         MinXray,Inc.
·         Hologic
·         Carestream Health
·         KUB Technologies, Inc.
·         Source Ray, Inc.
·         RMS India
·         Decorin
·         Aribexamong


Related Reports:

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market – Industry Trends and Forecast To 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-optica...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Vishal Dwivedi
18883872818
***@databridgemarketreseacrh.com
