Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Global X-ray devices and accessories market are segmented on the basis of product type, accessories, technology, application, end - user and geography.
Market Segmentation:
By Product:
· Handheld X-Ray Devices
· Mobile X-Ray Devices
By Accessories:
· Digital Sensor Holders
· Film and Phosphate Plate Holders
· Film Processing Hangers
· Radiography Aprons
By Technology :
· Computed Radiography (CR)
· Digital Radiography (DR)
· Analog
By Application:
· Pneumonia,Dental
· Orthopedic Damage
· Cancers/Tumor
· CVD
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is the pioneer of the biometric solutions all along.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
KeyPlayers operating in X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market:
· Philips Healthcare
· Varian Medical Systems
· FUJIFILM Holdings
· Toshiba Medical Systems
· GE Healthcare
· Shimadzu Corporation
· Siemens Healthcare
· Hitachi Ltd.
· Agfa Healthcare
· Bennett
· MinXray,Inc.
· Hologic
· Carestream Health
· KUB Technologies, Inc.
· Source Ray, Inc.
· RMS India
· Decorin
· Aribexamong
