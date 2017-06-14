News By Tag
ISYX Technologies Wins Cisco Emerging Partner of the Year Award
The technology solutions provider was recognised for its outstanding performance and expertise in promoting and deploying Cisco's best-of-breed transformational technologies
"Cisco has been leading the conversation on digital transformation and cybersecurity globally with its thought leadership and innovative solutions. As a trusted advisor, ISYX has been helping organisations transform their businesses by automating their processes and securing their infrastructure with leading-edge technologies from vendors such as Cisco," said Sharoon Shamsuddin, CEO of ISYX Technologies.
"We are pleased to win the 'Emerging Partner of the year' award, which is an achievement and a significant validation of our customer-centric approach. This award is recognition of our team's capabilities and expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions, which not only help our customers meet their technology infrastructure needs but also deliver on business outcomes in their digitization journey," Mr. Shamsuddin added.
ISYX provides customers services such infrastructure design, security, managed services, and applications. The company has created vertical specific solutions for the manufacturing, construction, healthcare, oil & gas and Asset and real estate sectors and counts some of the biggest names in these sectors as its clients.
ISYX is one of the few companies in the region to get certified on ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 22301 and CMMI Level 3 standards. The company delivers projects for its customer as a co-innovator and consulting partner to support their customer experience and business transformation journey with project execution modelled to drive business outcomes.
As the "Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialized"
Cisco's annual partner awards is a consolidation of the top 2-Tier partners who were able to meet both the challenges of reskilling themselves in a short window of opportunity and delivering solutions successfully for their key customers. Cisco presented awards across 14 categories to its top performing Tier-2 partners from the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen, which form part of the Cisco Middle East's – East region. ISYX was chosen as the Emerging Partner of the Year for its impactful performance in its first year as Cisco's partner for the region.
About ISYX Technologies
ISYX Technologies (ISYX) is a young digital company, helping our customers to make the transition to the digital era, cloud era & even the fog era. We consult, design & implement your applications, infrastructure & security to make the right impact for your business transformation, by being ISO process driven & futuristic sensed. With global presence is 10 countries with over 500+ strong, diverse customers, ISYX works with best-of-class vendors to provide right solution.
For further information, please visit http://www.isyxtech.com
Contact
Nirmala Dsouza
***@oakconsulting.biz
