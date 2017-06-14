 
News By Tag
* Medical Tourism
* Yoga Day
* Travel News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


"Promoting Yoga via Medical Tourism: Quick Forex "

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Medical Tourism
* Yoga Day
* Travel News

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to Yoga and Ayurveda Treatments, India is just an ideal destination for recreational tourism. In recent times, the 'incredible' country has grown to become the perfect spot for medical tourism. Patients from across the seven seas are coming to India to treat their medical conditions.

As Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says, "Yoga is not just exercise and asana. It is the emotional integration and spiritual elevation with a touch of mystic element, which gives you a glimpse of something beyond all imagination." Yoga is a 5000-year-old Indian body of knowledge. Though many think of yoga only as a physical exercise where people twist, turn, stretch, and breathe in the most complex ways, these are actually only the most superficial aspect of this profound science of unfolding the infinite potentials of the human mind and soul.

Yoga, if performed accurately, in many studies has proven a complementary intervention for cancer, schizophrenia, asthma, and heart disease. The results of these studies have been mixed and inconclusive, with cancer studies suggesting none to unclear effectiveness, and others suggesting yoga may reduce risk factors and aid in a patient's psychological healing process.  Apart from treatment of diseases it also offers therapy that rejuvenates the body and mind from the ills arising out of the frictions of everyday life.

India being the home to this form of treatment offers many exciting therapeutic and rejuvenation packages. Quick Forex promotes experience in healing and rejuvenation through this ancient form run by India's accredited centres with all modern amenities in natural settings to make your stay a memorable one.

People are recommended to travel to India or different countries for their medical procedures. In such cases, the families of those patients have to undergo many hurdles in taking care of the bills, travel hazards along with the well-being of the patient.

In case anyone is facing any similar problems, they may visit us at www.quickforex.in. They provide best deals on currency exchange and are even available instantly for business as well as non-business purposes. With apt networking and ability we provide wire transfers which will prove rather fruitful in cases of emergency. Also their Private Jet and Charter service has been quite a help for the ones who suffer major health issues, and prefer traveling in minimal company.

Quick Forex also presents you a comprehensive guide on your travel and even provides travel insurance. It believes in customer satisfaction and assures to walk with you step by step.

Quick Forex: Your One Stop Solution for all Travel and Currency needs…!

Details of the Website:

NAME:

Quick Forex

WEBPAGE:

www.quickforex.in

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WordPress: https://quickforex.wordpress.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/quickforexlimit/

​​Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/quickforex/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quickforex/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/quickforex/

G+: https://plus.google.com/u/5/112527834287209774087

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1aQ-N8nceK4ajeD6483rxA

About:

Quick Forex helps its customers to buy forex for several purposes such as Personal Travel, Business Travel, Education, Emigration, Employment, Medical, etc. through simple and convenient use of any Digital Platform globally.

Yash Sharma, CEOis the brain behind Quick Forex & serving its customers through the help of Digital Media.

Media Contact
Roli Singh
roli@quickforex.in
End
Source:Quick Forex
Email:***@quickforex.in
Tags:Medical Tourism, Yoga Day, Travel News
Industry:Health
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SHRIJI Entertainment News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share