Renowned Social Scientist to Deliver Behavioral Change Keynote during TMG Utility Forum

 
 
ATLANTA - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- TMG Consulting announced that well-known behavioral scientist and researcher, Beth Karlin, will deliver the keynote presentation, "Building Blocks of Effective Behavioral Programs," during the TMG Utility Forum.

The focus of the event, scheduled for October 25-27 at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, is A 360 Degree View of the Customer Relationship and Supporting Technologies. Its purpose is to discuss various aspects of planned, current, and recently completed utility company projects alongside behavioral change, change leadership, customer engagement, and the future of the utility industry.

Karlin, a research psychologist at the University of Southern California and founder of See Change Institute, has completed projects for a variety of stakeholders within the energy efficiency community, including utilities (e.g., (Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison), technology providers (e.g., EnerNOC, Google), non-profit organizations (e.g., NEEP, ACEEE), and government agencies (e,g., NYSERDA, Department of Energy) and serves as a U.S. Expert and lead researcher on the International Energy Agency Demand Side Management (IEA-DSM) Programme Task 24 on Behavior Change. During her keynote, Karlin will discuss strategies for leveraging insights from social science to improve behavior-based programs. She will walk the audience through a systematic process constructed to develop and optimize programs by considering their building blocks: Audience, Behavior, Content, Delivery, and Evaluation.

"Having worked across multiple sectors and with several utilities, I have learned that there is no silver bullet for behavior change. However, there ARE lessons being learned every day through social science research and pilots that can be leveraged to improve programs across the country and world," says Karlin.

"In this customer-led, digital-centric market, the new utility customer is an energetic blend of adventurous, fickle, impatient, savvy, and confident," says Vanessa Edmonds, a vice president for TMG Consulting who leads its research practice, RIMSolutions™. "Influencing behavior is more complicated than previous generations, but not impossible. We are honored that Beth will be joining us to discuss the science of influence and its practical application for utilities."

In addition to Karlin, the agenda includes contributors from APS, Avista, Burbank Water & Power, Duke Energy, Louisville Water Company, SMUD, Southwest Gas, and Vanry and Associates. TMG's utility clients, who are actively engaged in projects, will be heavily represented during the event as both presenters and attendees.

Those interested in learning more about Ms. Karlin's presentation and others should visit the TMG Utility Forum event page at https://tmgconsulting.com/utilityforum/.

About TMG Consulting

TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.

Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation, and support for mission-critical projects. Visit www.tmgconsulting.com for further information.

