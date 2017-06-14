TannerGonzalez celebrates 10 years in business

Hispanic Taste Maker

Contact

TannerGonzalez

***@tannergonzalez.com TannerGonzalez

End

-- TannerGonzalez, The World's First Hispanic Luxury Brand™ which started in 2007 celebrates its 10year in business this July. The company was created by Gregory Tanner. Greg's passion for developing a Hispanic luxury brand was ignited by the need to capture the rich heritage, beauty and detail of Hispanic influence. Since 2007, TannerGonzalez has developed into a lifestyle brand offering one of kind products, curated products and men's luxury accessories. The TannerGonzalez brand during that time has become a Hispanic influencer in America through its Hispanic Luxury Life blog.The name company's name "TannerGonzalez"comes from his mother's maiden name of Gonzalez who was a bon vivant and an inspirational mother, keen to keep her Hispanic culture alive through her children.The company is credited for smart streetwear brand Cashletics. The statement lifestyle brand is another influencer to a wide audience across the united states. The Cashletics brand is a means for the Cashletics fans to express their "hustle" values and wear them on their sleeve."The 10-year journey for this brand has been mercurial." Comments Tanner. "It's hard to believe that it is already a decade old company, we have been transformational, but one thing constant has been a means to bring our heritage, ideas and culture to one spot to help build a brand."XXXTannerGonzalez was founded in 2007, from modest roots on the Southside of Denver, TannerGonzalez was the vision to become a Hispanic tastemaker selling quality t shirts and women's handbags inspired with Hispanic motifs and handcrafted workmanship. TannerGonzalez quickly became a favorite among the local Denverites and in Aspen where Greg spends most of his spare time. As the company grew it became more of a Hispanic Influencer focusing on creating more refined men's luxury accessories and curated one of a kind products.Our initial foundation was built with the vision of being the World's First Hispanic Luxury Brand.™ Our business model is based on direct contact with his customer base, control over the process and constantly driving the quality vision.TannerGonzalez produces one of a kind, hand crafted products, luxury accessories, a new fragrance and is continuing it's path to be innovative but rooted in its Hispanic Influence. TannerGonzalez applies its creative eye to entertainment, food, drink and a full interactive lifestyle through its Hispanic Luxury Life blog.