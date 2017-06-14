News By Tag
Dulles South Chantilly Automotive Becomes Certified Female Friendly
In conjunction with AskPatty.com, World Class Auto Repair has launched a female-focused microsite that provides the tools and resources most requested by women. The microsite gives women the ability to schedule service appointments, access coupons, and discounts, learn more about car care on line from the comfort of their home or office. The microsite is easily accessed by searching on AskPatty.com, or by going directly to their site.
Visit the World Class Auto Repair AskPatty.com microsite at femalefriendlydealer.askpatty.com/?
"Women influence 85 percent of the buying decisions in North American households, effectively becoming the family's chief purchasing officer," says Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, Inc." Ask Patty trains and certifies automotive businesses on how to communicate more effectively with women and ensure they feel safe, respected and empowered, which creates tremendous customer loyalty. Dulles South Chantilly Automotive's commitment to women shows that management is serious about earning their business.
Those wishing to seek more information on Dulles South -Chantilly Automotive's newly acauired certification may contact them on line at www.chantillyautomotive.com or by calling 703-471-0555.
Dulles South - Chantilly Automotive is here to serve all your automotive needs. From routine maintenance to major repairs we are your one stop auto repair business. Making sure that you have safe reliable transportation for your family is a primary concern for us. We perform an inspection of the vehicle with each oil change to identify any potential concerns and/or to advise you of any upcoming needs so that they can be planned in advance. In addition to the mechanical safety of the car, we also have two certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians who can help parents and caregivers ensure that child safety seats are properly installed and used. A seat that is not used or installed properly, will not perform at its best in the event of an accident. We provide free community car care clinics to our neighbors to create awareness and teach how to do easy routine maintenance items on their own. We can help new drivers understand the car basics and feel safe and confident behind the wheel.
We service all makes and models vehicles. We have two VA Safety inspectors on site. We perform all services by appointment (no waiting in long lines) but if you have a last minute request give us a call and we will do our best to work you in.
For customer convenience we offer a free shuttle service, loaner car or pick up dependent upon the circumstances. If you need a tow, we have some highly recommended companies that will get the car here safely, at a very reasonable cost.
If you choose to wait while the service is performed you can take advantage of our free wi-fi service, complimentary coffee/tea and we have a children's playroom to keep the little ones entertained.
At Dulles South - Chantilly Automotive, It's not just a repair, it's a relationship. Stop on by, you will be happy that you did!
Chantilly Automotive
***@chantillyautomotive.com
