Growth in the UK Food Industry creating a large number of Food Jobs

he Confederation of British Industry (CBI) have released an Industrial Trends Survey which highlighted that the UK Food Manufacturing Sector is one of the largest percentage growth areas in the UK manufacturing sector.
 
 
LYTHAM, England - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Find Food Jobs have commented that there is a skills shortage in many areas in the UK Food Industry which has led to salaries in sectors such as Technical, Food Science and Engineering increasing  at levels way above the market rate.

David Lewis, Director of Find Food Jobs comments, "Once again the food industry has out performed many traditional British Manufacturing industries, leading to an increase in positions and also in the training and skill sets of those employed within the sector.  There are also new positions being created such as the focus on automation and continuous improvement has led to technological advancements in these areas and increased efficiencies allowing the UK to compete on a national scale."

As well as to those in production, the range of food jobs available includes positions in technical, new product development, food science, health and safety, logistics and supply chain; in addition to the traditional positions in sales, marketing, HR, buying, planning and accounts."

Over half a million people people are currently employed within the food industry in the United Kingdom,accounting for just over 13% of the entire UK manufacturing workforce.  There are currently just under 17,00 live vacancies in food manufacturing as it is anticipate that by 2019 that the sector will require an additional 138,000 new employees.

Mr Lewis adds, "In the past few years of austerity Britain the Food Manufacturing sector has continued to flourish with a large number of start ups and independent producers and also larger companies investing in their facilities to enable them to continue to grow.  With the decline of some industries, employees are also retraining in order to work in the sector whilst those who already work in food and drink are taking additional training and qualifications in order to enhance their career prospects."

Find Food Jobs.co.uk advertises hundreds of food jobs from graduate placements to Factory Management positions, even executive appointments with six figure salaries.  The business works with both food manufacturers and food industry recruitment companies with an aim of not just advertising jobs but connecting both businesses and jobseekers to lower the cost of recruitment across the sector.

The business was set up by David Lewis who has over 10 years experience in the food manufacturing recruitment and marketing sectors and has placed hundreds of candidates in a variety of companies from SME's to large multinational corporations.

For more information about working in the sector, careers advice or the latest UK Food Jobs visit http://www.findfoodjobs.co.uk or call 0161 818 9200.

