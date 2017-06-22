News By Tag
Jamyama Studios Announces Release of New Music Library Collection, Hybrid and Epic
Jamyama Studios Begins Releasing Licence Ready Production Music for Moving Picture.
"I am thrilled to begin offering outstanding quality, licence ready production music and sound effects. This will be an expanding area for us and in future there will be a number of releases under various titles. We're doing this to broaden our palette of services so that we can better serve our clients." said Pete Bayliss, Owner and Producer at Jamyama Studios. "Our goal is to be a flexible, quick turnaround, budget friendly service provider for large and small projects. We aim to bring every facet of what we do into focus and tailor it specifically for the client, creating something unique and memorable."
Established in 2010, Jamyama Studios is a music and audio production house that creates content for films, documentaries, advertisements, gaming, corporate films, exhibitions and online media. We also produce original, custom music to match a client's specifications. Lastly, we are a well-equipped editing, sound design and audio restoration facility.
The mission of Jamyama Studios is to provide the moving picture industry with music and audio that fulfils needs. Achieving this through technological and creative awareness which will problem-solve for our clients and inspire audiences.
Visit us at https://www.jamyama.com/
Pete Bayliss
***@jamyama.com
