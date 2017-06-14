News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Automotive Piston Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Global Automotive piston market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
Market size and forecast
Automotive piston market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the automotive piston market is anticipated to reach around USD 15,910 Million by 2024. As a piston is a main part of an internal combustion engine, the demand for pistons is directly coupled with the automobile production. Owing to the continuous developments, the automobile segment is observing increased demand for lightweight pistons, which is expected to drive the growth for the global automotive piston market.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the market in the following segments:
By Material
· Steel
· Aluminum
By Type
· Trunk Piston
· Crosshead Piston
· Slipper Piston
· Deflector Piston
By Coating
· Thermal barrier Coating Piston
· Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston
· Oil Shedding Coating Piston
By Vehicle
· Two Wheeler
· Three Wheeler
· Four Wheeler
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing urbanization coupled with changing lifestyle of population are the factors for escalation in the demand for automobiles, especially two wheeler segments in emerging economies such as India which is anticipated to impel the demand for piston over the forecast period. Advancement in technology such as installation of cooling channels in piston is likely to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of automotive piston market. In addition, rise in demand for light weight piston developed from composite carbon, silicon and magnesium is expected to unfold various opportunities in this market in the coming few years.
However, the growth of this market is likely to be hindered by increasing penetration of electric vehicles, which do not use pistons. Further, the automotive industries are downsizing their engine for better fuel economy, as fuel rates are increasing globally. Using technologies such as turbochargers, the automotive industry have been able to downsize their engines by reducing cylinders are believed to dampen the growth of global automotive piston market over the forecast period.
Key Players
The key players of automotive piston market are as follows:
· Mahle Gmbh
· Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.
· KSPG AG
· Hitachi Automotive Systems
· Federal-Mogul
· Indian Piston Limited
· Arias Piston
· Capricorn Automotive
· Ross Racing Piston
To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/
For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:
Ajay Daniel
Email: ajay.daniel@
U.S. +1 646 586 9123
U.K. +44 203 608 5919
Contact
research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse