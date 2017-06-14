 
Global Automotive Piston Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global Automotive piston market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- An automotive piston is a cylindrical piece of metal that moves up and down inside the cylinder of an engine. It generates mechanical energy that provides necessary force to drive the shaft and run the wheels of the vehicles. Piston system comprises of piston, piston rings, piston pins, hence this system transfers the generated power to the crankshaft through connecting rod.

Market size and forecast

Automotive piston market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the automotive piston market is anticipated to reach around USD 15,910 Million by 2024. As a piston is a main part of an internal combustion engine, the demand for pistons is directly coupled with the automobile production. Owing to the continuous developments, the automobile segment is observing increased demand for lightweight pistons, which is expected to drive the growth for the global automotive piston market.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the market in the following segments:

By Material

·         Steel

·         Aluminum

By Type

·         Trunk Piston

·         Crosshead Piston

·         Slipper Piston

·         Deflector Piston

By Coating

·         Thermal barrier Coating Piston

·         Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston

·         Oil Shedding Coating Piston

By Vehicle

·         Two Wheeler

·         Three Wheeler

·         Four Wheeler

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing urbanization coupled with changing lifestyle of population are the factors for escalation in the demand for automobiles, especially two wheeler segments in emerging economies such as India which is anticipated to impel the demand for piston over the forecast period. Advancement in technology such as installation of cooling channels in piston is likely to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of automotive piston market. In addition, rise in demand for light weight piston developed from composite carbon, silicon and magnesium is expected to unfold various opportunities in this market in the coming few years.

However, the growth of this market is likely to be hindered by increasing penetration of electric vehicles, which do not use pistons. Further, the automotive industries are downsizing their engine for better fuel economy, as fuel rates are increasing globally. Using technologies such as turbochargers, the automotive industry have been able to downsize their engines by reducing cylinders are believed to dampen the growth of global automotive piston market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of automotive piston market are as follows:

·         Mahle  Gmbh

·         Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.

·         KSPG AG

·         Hitachi Automotive Systems

·         Federal-Mogul

·         Indian Piston Limited

·         Arias Piston

·         Capricorn Automotive

·         Ross Racing Piston

To know more about this research, kindly visit:  http://www.researchnester.com/reports/automotive-piston-m...

