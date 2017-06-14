News By Tag
Low Cost, High Quality Splinting and Casting Training
There is now an affordable but high quality solution. The American Association of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) has announced the launch of their new Casting and Splinting Program. Developed by subject matter experts and supported by leading member practices, the program provides a standardized process for training casting and splinting staff.
"The AAOE Casting and Splinting Program will help orthopaedic practices nationwide standardize their protocols for these types of in-office procedures,"
Under the direction of a designated proctor, staff learn proper techniques by following the step-by-step instruction provided in a professionally produced manual and accompanying training videos. Exams will then test participants' knowledge, and a practical portion will test their skills. Once all sections of the program are passed, participants are sent transcripts specifying which casts and splints they are qualified to apply and remove.
"Having the casting and splinting manual along with the videos is invaluable when training staff," explains Angel Agus, Orthopaedic Technician at Campbell Clinic, who was instrumental in the development of the program. "Being able to go back to the video as often as needed is something that I wish I had when learning to cast. There has been such a lack in training for casting technicians for so long, it is nice to have a manual and video to use to be sure that the best casting possible is taking place."
AAOE President Ron Chorzewski, MBA, PT, Executive Director of Agility Orthopedics, who spearheaded the program's creation, shares the value for administrators. "This program represents a way for us, as administrators, to properly train our staff to cast and splint our patients in a consistent way."
For more information on the Casting and Splinting Program and to purchase, visit aaoe.net/casting or call 1-800-247-9699.
About the American Association of Orthopaedic Executives
Founded in 1969, AAOE is the premier practice management association serving the musculoskeletal industry. Membership includes more than 1,400 orthopaedic practice executives, administrators, physicians, and their staff. AAOE is dedicated to providing education, community, and resources to set the standard of professional knowledge and industry insight. For more information on AAOE or to inquire about membership opportunities, please visit www.aaoe.net.
