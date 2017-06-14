Low Cost, High Quality Splinting and Casting Training

 
June 2017





INDIANAPOLIS - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Standardizing casting and splinting training can be difficult due to the various techniques that exist for applying a particular cast or splint. How do you ensure all staff are properly trained in a consistent way?

There is now an affordable but high quality solution. The American Association of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) has announced the launch of their new Casting and Splinting Program. Developed by subject matter experts and supported by leading member practices, the program provides a standardized process for training casting and splinting staff.

"The AAOE Casting and Splinting Program will help orthopaedic practices nationwide standardize their protocols for these types of in-office procedures," says Frederick M. Azar, MD, Chief of Staff at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics. "The program is an affordable, high-quality training option for practices that want their employees to learn proper techniques and improve their efficiency as they serve patients."

Under the direction of a designated proctor, staff learn proper techniques by following the step-by-step instruction provided in a professionally produced manual and accompanying training videos. Exams will then test participants' knowledge, and a practical portion will test their skills. Once all sections of the program are passed, participants are sent transcripts specifying which casts and splints they are qualified to apply and remove.

"Having the casting and splinting manual along with the videos is invaluable when training staff," explains Angel Agus, Orthopaedic Technician at Campbell Clinic, who was instrumental in the development of the program. "Being able to go back to the video as often as needed is something that I wish I had when learning to cast. There has been such a lack in training for casting technicians for so long, it is nice to have a manual and video to use to be sure that the best casting possible is taking place."

AAOE President Ron Chorzewski, MBA, PT, Executive Director of Agility Orthopedics, who spearheaded the program's creation, shares the value for administrators. "This program represents a way for us, as administrators, to properly train our staff to cast and splint our patients in a consistent way."

Practices can purchase (https://aaoe.site-ym.com/store/ListProducts.aspx?catid=59...) the entire program, which includes 14 cast and 12 splint procedures, or customize the program to their needs. Group discounts are available. Individual package purchases begin at $99 for AAOE members, and group pricing for members begins as low as $35 per participant.

For more information on the Casting and Splinting Program and to purchase, visit aaoe.net/casting or call 1-800-247-9699.

About the American Association of Orthopaedic Executives

Founded in 1969, AAOE is the premier practice management association serving the musculoskeletal industry. Membership includes more than 1,400 orthopaedic practice executives, administrators, physicians, and their staff. AAOE is dedicated to providing education, community, and resources to set the standard of professional knowledge and industry insight. For more information on AAOE or to inquire about membership opportunities, please visit www.aaoe.net.

Media Contact
Alyssa DelPrete
317-749-0631
***@aaoe.net
