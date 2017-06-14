 
Build a Brand for Success with Advertising Expert Robert A.B. Sawyer on the Moment Masters Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks small business branding and advertising with expert Robert A.B. Sawyer on the Moment Masters Podcast
 
 
HAMILTON, N.J. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- In episode 31 of the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) advertising and branding expert Robert A.B. Sawyer shares his advice, "Uncovering Brand Positioning." In this episode, the show's host, award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer, talks with advertising and branding genius Robert A.B. Sawyer. The conversation covers how branding is not defined by the business, but more so by its customers. This podcast episode streams free on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean and Player.fm among others, where you can also subscribe to receive all the latest episodes. Check out the podcast episode here: https://www.momentmasters.com/e/robert-sawyer-branding-expert/

"A brand is not a logo, it's not a tag line or a color palette. But all these things can be brought together to create the information a consumer needs to form, in their mind, a brand," said Sawyer. "The biggest mistake most companies make is to think they create the brand. They put together a positioning and consumers consider it a brand. The idea of the brand is always in the mind of the consumer."

In this episode, Sawyer shares experience from his impressive background in the world of advertising and branding, including work with some of leading advertising firms in the world like Ogilvy Mather, R/GA, Saatchi & Saatchi, Young & Rubicam, and Ziccardi and Partners. He has helped shape brands including American Express, AT&T, DHL Asia, Hitachi, OTIS and Pepsi Cola Company among others. Sawyer and Brown discuss the importance of viewing your business as something fluid and dynamic that must be continuously monitored, leaving listeners with a clear understanding of what branding really is.

"How does the brand add value to the company over time, in such a way that it becomes part of the worth of a company when it comes to the business of getting sold," asked Shakira. Sawyer recommended:

·      Identify global and local dynamics that might affect your business in the next five years

·      Know who you are, know your brand and why people are using your services

·      Think about how you can monetize your brand

·      Brainstorm similar companies who could use the tools your company offers

Sawyer is also the published author of two books, Kiss and Sell Writing for Advertising Redesigned and Rekissed and American Lullaby.

Listen to episode 31 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here https://www.momentmasters.com/e/robert-sawyer-branding-expert/. To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get you on track to grow your business and develop a brand. Take your business and personal brand to the next level now with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

  Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Click to Share