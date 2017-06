INDI Tucson Joins Asset Campus Housing's Managed Property Portfolio

INDI 3

-- Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of the 250-bed INDI Tucson, which serves students attending the University of Arizona. The property offers spacious rooms, upgraded amenities and an all-inclusive internet, cable and utilities package. Community amenities include two resort-style swimming pools, outdoor media lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and an on-site laundry facility. Units include laminate wood flooring, upgraded countertops, 42-inch LED television in living area and include free cable and internet services. INDI Tucson offers top-notch customer service in a laid back environment residents are happy to call home.# # #Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a student housing portfolio of over 250 properties and is the largest third-party student housing management company in the nation. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Campus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.