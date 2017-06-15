 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* University
* Apartment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

INDI Tucson Joins Asset Campus Housing's Managed Property Portfolio

 
 
INDI 3
INDI 3
HOUSTON - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of the 250-bed INDI Tucson, which serves students attending the University of Arizona. The property offers spacious rooms, upgraded amenities and an all-inclusive internet, cable and utilities package. Community amenities include two resort-style swimming pools, outdoor media lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and an on-site laundry facility. Units include laminate wood flooring, upgraded countertops, 42-inch LED television in living area and include free cable and internet services. INDI Tucson offers top-notch customer service in a laid back environment residents are happy to call home.

# # #


About Asset Campus Housing

Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a student housing portfolio of over 250 properties and is the largest third-party student housing management company in the nation. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Campus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.

Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thresholdagency.com
Tags:Student Housing, University, Apartment
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset Campus Housing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share