Dimetix USA and PiCS, Inc announce distribution agreement
Dimetix lasers and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through PiCS
Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser sensors and Dimetix USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through the PiCS office in Malvern, PA.
"The addition of Dimetix USA products and systems to the PiCS line card addresses a need for non-contact distance and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of Dimetix USA. "We look forward to working with PiCS, in their new capacity as distributor, and to introducing Dimetix USA's complete, cost competitive non-contact distance and position monitoring options and especially Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems to a whole new customer base."
About PiCS, Inc.
The core business of PiCS, Inc. is the application and sale of industrial automation and machine control products and services. We provide high quality products and services to our customers. We select vendor partners that provide high quality products. Pics Inc. currently serves the following industries: Packaging, OEM, Specialty Machines, Food and Cosmetics, Boiler & Cooling Towers, Plastics and Textiles, Power, and Energy.
Web: www.picscontrols.com
Phone: 610-644-7701
About Dimetix-USA
DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.
Web: www.dimetix-
Email: info@dimetix-
Tel: 484-212-0636
Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-
Page Updated Last on: Jun 20, 2017