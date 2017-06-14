News By Tag
How To Setup Belkin Router Password ?
'Belkin router technical support' is the common support number which is been offered by the belkin company for there users. This is basically the all rounder support facility which could be availed by the users when they face any kind of technical issue with the oruter services.
How to reset your bekin router password ?
Follow up the below given solution to reset your belkin router password and achieve the proper solution in the field.
Step 1: First of all, take your belkin router.
Step 2: Then on its left side look for the reset button. It should appear just like the small hole with a button inside it.
Step 3: Now to reset it you need to click on that button. Take a paper clip or some pointed material and press it into the hole with some pressure at least for 10 seconds.
Step 4: Now when done just pull out that particular paper click.
Step 5: After that you need to wait for at least one minute until the router reset.
Step 6: If it get reset there router will display a solid green colour in the router.
Step 7: Now after that launch your respective web browser application which is been saved in your system.
Step 8: In the search address type, '192.168.2.1' and then press enter.
Step 9: A 'Router setup utility' page will open in front of your screen.
Step 10: Click on the login button over there.
Step 11: After that click on the 'submit' button, and when it will display a new window then just click on the 'utilities' option.
Step 12: In that option, click on the 'systems settings' options.
Step 13: In the 'new password' field just type your new password field.
Step 14: Suppose if it ask for current password, then just ignore it.
Step 15: When all done then finally click on the 'apply changes' option.
Hence by now all your password will be reset successfully. Now one can access there respective router password by entering the newly changed belkin router password in the required section. It is suggested to make a highly secure password protected your router password so that any outside party may not get the access of it. Your password should contain alphanumeric character. Which includes the alphabet along with the number and also some of the special characters.
But suppose if you want any more detailed description regarding the belkin router then kindly contact to the 'Belkin router customer service'. This service is available 24/7 hours in a day.
for more visit http://www.fixtechhelp.com/
